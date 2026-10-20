Nigeria: NBA President Renews Calls for Press Freedom 40 Years After Dele Giwa's Assassination

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has renewed calls for press freedom, the protection of journalists and accountability for attacks on media professionals, 40 years after veteran journalist Dele Giwa was killed in a parcel-bomb attack.

Giwa, the founding editor-in-chief of Newswatch magazine, was killed at his Lagos residence on October 19, 1986, after a parcel bomb was delivered to him. His assassination shocked the journalism profession and provoked widespread public outrage, while the circumstances surrounding his death have continued to raise questions about justice and accountability.

In a statement on Monday to mark the anniversary, Badejo-Okusanya said the passage of time should neither diminish the value of human life nor weaken society's commitment to protecting those who ask difficult questions in the public interest.

She described Giwa's death as a painful loss to his family, the journalism profession and Nigeria.

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The NBA president stressed the need to preserve freedom of expression and ensure that attacks on journalists do not become cases in which demands for justice gradually fade.

The anniversary, she noted, also highlights the justice system's responsibility to address violence against journalists and uphold accountability.

Badejo-Okusanya said lawyers and journalists shared a responsibility to scrutinise the exercise of power, promote accountability and give a voice to people who might otherwise remain unheard.

"Our professions serve the public best when we discharge that responsibility with courage, integrity and care," she said.

She reaffirmed the NBA's commitment to defending freedom of expression and protecting the dignity and safety of journalists and others who provide information to the public.

Badejo-Okusanya added that Giwa's life and work remained worthy of remembrance, urging that the anniversary should strengthen efforts to uphold press freedom, protect human life and defend the principles of justice and accountability.