Nigeria: Full List - Oldest Deputy Governorship Candidates Across Nigeria Ahead of 2027

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections, some deputy governorship candidates stand out for their age, with several aged 70 and above.

According to Statisense, based on INEC's list, here are the 10 oldest deputy governorship candidates across the country ahead of the elections.

Mustapha Aliyu Maina Ibrahim, 76 - PDP, Borno State

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mustapha Aliyu Maina Ibrahim is the Peoples Democratic Party's deputy governorship candidate in Borno State, running alongside the party's governorship candidate, Ibrahim Abba Gana, also known as Abba-Gana Ibrahim Baba. At 76, he is among the oldest deputy governorship candidates ahead of the 2027 elections. His campaign describes him as a public servant with experience in the Borno State civil service and local government administration.

Oladokun Ajibola Johnson, 73 - ZLP, Oyo State

Oladokun Ajibola Johnson is the Zenith Labour Party's deputy governorship candidate in Oyo State, running alongside the party's governorship candidate, Azzan Waheed Olanrewaju. Born around 1953, Johnson is listed as 73 years old, placing him among the oldest candidates seeking the deputy governorship position ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ajayi Israel Awolowo, 72 - NDC, Kwara State

Ajayi Israel Awolowo is the Nigeria Democratic Congress deputy governorship candidate in Kwara State, running alongside the party's governorship candidate, Prof. Abdulmumin Olayinka Ajia. A retired educationist, Awolowo is described as having extensive experience in education, youth development and public service across the state. He was unveiled during the NDC's campaign flag-off ahead of the election.

Afolabi Moses Folorunsho, 71 - APGA, Kwara State

Afolabi Moses Folorunsho is the All Progressives Grand Alliance's deputy governorship candidate in Kwara State, running alongside the party's governorship candidate, Sule Ajayi. Born around 1955, Folorunsho is listed as 71 years old, making him one of the oldest deputy governorship contenders ahead of the 2027 elections. His running mate, Ajayi, is also 71 years old.

Usman Muhammad Adamu, 70 - Accord, Gombe State

Usman Muhammad Adamu is the Accord Party's deputy governorship candidate in Gombe State, running alongside governorship candidate Madaki Auwal Haruna. At 70, Adamu is among the oldest candidates seeking the deputy governorship position. His running mate, Haruna, is 46 years old.

Shehu Usman Abdu, 70 - NDP, Bauchi State

Shehu Usman Abdu is the National Democratic Party's deputy governorship candidate in Bauchi State, running alongside governorship candidate Haruna Muhammad Ningi. Listed as 70 years old, Abdu has served as Head of Administration at the Local Government Service Commission, bringing experience in public administration to the race.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ossai Godwin Osumili, 70 - NDC, Delta State

Ossai Godwin Osumili is the Nigeria Democratic Congress deputy governorship candidate in Delta State, running alongside the party's governorship candidate, Chris Iyovwaye. At 70, Osumili is among the oldest contenders seeking the deputy governorship position in the 2027 elections.

Josephine Chundung Piyo, 70 - APC, Plateau State

Josephine Chundung Piyo is the incumbent Deputy Governor of Plateau State and is listed on the All Progressives Congress ticket alongside governorship candidate Caleb Mutfwang. Her political career includes service in the Plateau State House of Assembly and as chairperson of Riyom Local Government Area. She has also worked as a nurse and teacher. Piyo is the only woman among the 10 candidates on this list of the oldest deputy governorship contenders.

Mohammed Ibrahim, 69 - APC, Kebbi State

Mohammed Ibrahim is listed as the All Progressives Congress's deputy governorship candidate in Kebbi State, running alongside incumbent Governor Nasir Idris, who is seeking re-election. At 69, Ibrahim features among the oldest deputy governorship candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Aminu Yar'adua Ahmed, 69 - ADC, Katsina State

Aminu Yar'adua Ahmed is the African Democratic Congress's deputy governorship candidate in Katsina State, running alongside the party's governorship candidate, Ahmad Babba Kaita. Ahmed is a first cousin of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.