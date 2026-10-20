Nigeria: Ahmed Musa, Milo Concludes Football Clinic, Tournament for 2,500 Young Players

No fewer than 2,500 young footballers have featured in coaching sessions and competitive matches across Kano, in a growing drive to nurture grassroots talent.

The programme, MILO x Ahmed Musa Sports Clinic and Tournament, ran for two weeks and featured 10 coaching sessions. Participants trained under Musa and experienced coaches, combining practical football drills with lessons on teamwork, discipline, resilience, and confidence.

The clinic ended with a tournament at the Ahmed Musa Sports Complex in Kano. Khamis Football Academy won the inaugural edition, while participants received cash prizes, certificates, and football equipment.

Musa, a former Super Eagles captain, said the program was aimed at giving young players access to coaching, competition, and guidance. He said talent alone was not enough for young footballers to succeed.

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"Nigeria has incredible football talent, but talent alone is not enough. Young players need good coaching, regular competition, and people who will guide them," Musa said.

He urged the players to remain committed to training and to take instruction from their coaches seriously.

"My message to these players is simple: keep training, listen to your coaches, and work hard every day to improve," he said.

Musa also called for more investment in grassroots football, saying young players needed quality coaching, structured development, and regular competitive opportunities.

MILO's Category Lead, Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, said the company partnered with Musa to give young footballers in Kano an opportunity to develop their skills and learn from experienced professionals.

He said sport could help young people discover their abilities, build confidence, and develop values beyond the football field.

"Our partnership with Ahmed Musa brings together MILO's longstanding commitment to sports development and the experience of an athlete whose journey from grassroots football to the highest level of the game can inspire the next generation," he said.

For many of the participants, the clinic provided an opportunity to learn from Musa, whose football career began in northern Nigeria before he rose to play at the highest levels of the sport.

The programme is part of MILO's wider youth development activities through school-based and grassroots sporting initiatives in Nigeria.