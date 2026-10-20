Rwanda: Are We Becoming Too Cool for Ikinyarwanda?

Imagine a group of young Rwandans meeting at a café in Kigali. They begin their conversation in Kinyarwanda but gradually switch to English and French. Everyone understands, and the conversation continues uninterrupted.

At a bus station, you might hear someone say, "Hey sister wanjye, iriya deal ni bon cyane!" We laugh because we understand the mixture. We might even use similar expressions ourselves. But an important question remains: is this new "Kinyanglish" or "Kinyafrancais" simply cool, modern and global, or could it signal a growing distance from our linguistic identity?

There is nothing inherently wrong with mixing languages. Rwanda's multilingual environment offers young people valuable opportunities in education, employment and international communication. However, we must ask whether language mixing is always a practical choice or whether, in some social settings, it has become a symbol of Modernity and status.

When language becomes a status symbol

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Language communicates more than words; it can influence how people perceive intelligence, education and social standing.

Some young people appear to associate fluent English, particularly an impressive accent, with intelligence and success. In certain social circles, even romantic preferences can reflect this attitude, with speaking English perceived as more attractive or sophisticated than speaking Kinyarwanda.

But when did pronunciation become a measure of intelligence? Fluency in English can be valuable, but it does not automatically make someone more knowledgeable, just as speaking Kinyarwanda does not make someone less educated.

The concern is not that young people are learning other languages. It is that anyone might begin to feel embarrassed about speaking their own.

Are we losing the ability to express ourselves?

The deeper question is whether young Rwandans can confidently express complex ideas in Kinyarwanda when necessary.

Consider a university student who discusses academic concepts comfortably in English but struggles to explain them to a grandparent in Kinyarwanda. This does not necessarily mean the student has forgotten their mother tongue. It may reflect an educational environment in which textbooks, lectures and professional discussions predominantly use English.

Nevertheless, if young people have fewer opportunities to read, write and discuss contemporary issues in Kinyarwanda, developing vocabulary for those subjects may become more difficult.

Kinyarwanda is more than a language for everyday conversation. It carries our stories, humour, proverbs, cultural knowledge and connections between generations. Preserving confidence in it means ensuring that it remains a language in which young people can discuss not only family matters but also science, technology, business and the future of their country.

Multilingualism is not the enemy

We must also recognise the other side of this debate. English and French can open doors to education, employment and international opportunities. Switching between languages is common in multilingual societies and can reflect flexibility rather than cultural rejection.

The problem, therefore, is not every mixed sentence or borrowed word. Languages naturally evolve as people interact and societies change.

The distinction lies between choosing to mix languages because it feels natural and feeling unable or ashamed to communicate in Kinyarwanda alone. We should celebrate young people who master several languages without suggesting that they must abandon one to succeed in another.

Preserving a language requires more than telling young people to be proud of it. Families can encourage storytelling and conversations in Kinyarwanda. Schools and universities can promote reading, creative writing, debates and educational resources in the language. Writers, musicians and digital creators can make Kinyarwanda more visible in contemporary culture.

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Perhaps Rwanda needs a cultural Umuganda for its language: not to ban English or French, but to renew our commitment to Kinyarwanda. Just as we collectively protect our environment, we can collectively nurture the language that connects us to our heritage.

We should know when to tell a friend, "Yo, bro, let's go, ni gake," and when to sit beside our grandmother and say, "Mwaramutse, nyogokuru, mbabarira, ndashaka kukumva" -- and understand the stories she shares in return.

Rwanda's youth should never have to choose between global opportunities and cultural identity. We can embrace the world without turning away from our roots.

In 20 years, we should not have a generation that understands every English meme but struggles to understand its grandmother's stories.

That would not be progress. It would be a loss we could have prevented.