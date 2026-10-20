Rwanda: Water Security Must Keep Pace With Kigali's Rapid Development

The progress registered in the construction of the Nyabarongo II multi-purpose dam, now at 78.5 per cent completion, offers renewed hope for addressing Kigali's persistent water shortages.

With the potential to make approximately 450 million litres of water available daily, the project represents a significant investment in securing the capital's water future.

Kigali is undergoing remarkable transformation. New residential estates, commercial complexes, hotels, roads and industrial facilities are reshaping the city's landscape.

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Its population continues to grow, placing increasing pressure on essential services. However, this rapid development must be matched by equally ambitious investments in water infrastructure.

For years, residents have grappled with intermittent water supply, particularly during the dry season between May and September. In some neighbourhoods, households endure prolonged shortages, while businesses incur additional expenses securing alternative supplies.

Such challenges are increasingly incompatible with the ambitions of a modern, competitive capital.

The figures speak for themselves. Kigali currently requires approximately 210 million litres of water daily, against a production capacity of 145 million litres, leaving a deficit of 65 million litres. Unless addressed decisively, this gap could widen as the city expands.

Nyabarongo II presents an opportunity to reverse this trend. However, increasing water availability is only part of the solution. Adequate treatment facilities, storage reservoirs and efficient distribution networks are equally necessary to ensure that water consistently reaches consumers.

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Ongoing investments, including the expansion of the Nzove and Karenge water treatment facilities, must therefore be accelerated. Authorities must also prioritise rehabilitating ageing pipelines, reducing water losses and extending distribution networks to rapidly developing neighbourhoods.

It makes little economic sense to invest heavily in water production while substantial quantities are lost through leakages and inefficient distribution systems.

Crucially, water supply planning must anticipate urban growth rather than continuously respond to shortages. Every new housing development, commercial building and industrial facility increases demand. Water infrastructure must therefore become an integral consideration in urban planning and investment decisions.

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The completion of Nyabarongo II should mark an important milestone in this broader effort, supported by coordinated investments and clear implementation timelines.

Ultimately, Kigali's development should not be measured solely by its expanding skyline, modern roads and ambitious infrastructure projects, but also by the reliability of essential services available to its residents.

A truly modern city is one where infrastructure development and access to basic services advance together. Reliable water supply must be central to that transformation, not an afterthought.