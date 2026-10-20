Rwanda: Novic Says Al Merrikh Motivated Despite Horoya AC Loss

Al Merreikh SC head coach Darko Nović insists his team have moved on from their first-leg defeat to Horoya AC and are ready to fight for CAF Champions League group stage ahead of the decisive second leg encounter in Kigali.

The Sudanese giants host the Guinean side at Amahoro Stadium on October 24, needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit after losing the first leg at Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry on October 18.

Horoya secured the advantage through Yakhouba Gnagna Barry, who scored just before halftime to leave Al Merreikh with work to do in the return fixture.

Despite the setback, Nović says his players remain motivated and determined to turn the tie around, but stressed that support from fans in Kigali will be crucial.

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"We will fight together so that the team can win and qualify. But we really need the supporters in Kigali," Nović said.

The Serbian tactician believes teamwork, discipline and a strong home atmosphere will be essential as his side seeks to overturn the deficit and advance to the next round.

"The first leg was very competitive and we created chances, but unfortunately we did not convert them. We have another 90 minutes ahead of us and I believe the players have the quality and character to turn the situation around," he added.

Al Merreikh held a training camp in Cairo, Egypt, before travelling to Guinea for the first leg and have since shifted their attention to the decisive encounter in Kigali.

Nović said the team understands the importance of the fixture and has been working to ensure the players are ready for the challenge.

"We know the importance of this match and the players understand what is at stake. We have prepared well and everyone is focused on achieving a positive result," he said.

The coach also highlighted the advantage of playing in Kigali, where Al Merreikh have received strong backing from local football supporters.

"Playing in Kigali gives us an advantage because we feel at home here. The support from the fans can make a big difference, and we hope they will come in large numbers to push the team towards qualification," he noted.

Al Merreikh must win by two goals or more to secure qualification within regulation time. A one-goal victory would level the aggregate score and force extra time, with penalties possible if the tie remains level.

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With their continental campaign hanging in the balance, the Sudanese side will be counting on a strong performance at Amahoro Stadium to overturn the first-leg deficit and keep their CAF Champions League ambitions alive.