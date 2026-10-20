Rwanda: Unopposed Twahirwa Admits Unfinished Reforms in Rwandan Handball

Alfred Twahirwa has acknowledged that financial independence and the construction of a permanent headquarters linked to a handball academy remain unfinished priorities at the Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND), as he seeks a second term unopposed.

Twahirwa, who has led the federation since March 2022, says his first mandate laid the foundation for Rwandan handball, but the next four years must deliver tangible results in infrastructure, athlete development and national team performance.

"Two major ambitions remain works in progress: establishing a permanent and independent FERWAHAND headquarters linked to a strong handball academy, and strengthening the Federation's financial independence," he told Times Sport.

He said financial sustainability would require diversified revenue streams, stronger commercial partnerships and an organisation capable of generating its own opportunities.

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"I do not see these as abandoned promises. I see them as unfinished work that now needs to move to the next level," he said.

ALSO READ: Twahirwa seeks second term as FERWAHAND boss

Twahirwa is the sole candidate for the presidency ahead of FERWAHAND's elections on November 1. His 2026-2030 programme focuses on building on the progress made during his first term while addressing persistent challenges.

He cited institutional development and decentralisation among his administration's key achievements, pointing to the establishment of operational handball associations across the provinces and Kigali to expand participation in schools, communities and clubs.

He also highlighted increased visibility for Rwandan handball, youth development, women's participation and international partnerships.

However, improving national team performance remains a priority. Reflecting on Rwanda's U20 and U18 teams' recent African campaigns, Twahirwa said talent needed stronger technical support to produce consistent results.

"Our major lesson is that talent exists, but must be supported by a complete pathway," he said, identifying qualified coaching, regular high-quality competition, physical preparation, performance monitoring and international exposure as essential.

He also acknowledged that late preparations have sometimes affected Rwanda's performances in regional and continental competitions, calling for better planning and more structured national team programmes.

His second-term plans include strengthening the pathway linking school handball, the Isonga programme, clubs and national teams. He also wants to expand youth and women's handball, develop beach handball and introduce wheelchair handball.

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Infrastructure development is another priority, with Twahirwa advocating a gradual shift from predominantly outdoor handball to modern indoor facilities that meet technical requirements.

"This is not the moment for complacency; it is the moment to consolidate our foundations, modernise our systems and raise our level of the sport," he said.

To finance these ambitions, he wants FERWAHAND to attract more corporate sponsors and deepen partnerships with public institutions and international organisations.

"The first mandate was largely about building the foundation. The second must be about performance, sustainability and value creation," he said.

If re-elected, Twahirwa will need to translate these commitments into measurable improvements in infrastructure, financial stability and competitiveness.

"We recognise that Rwandan handball is still far from reaching its full potential, but the efforts made in recent years show that our clubs and national teams are moving in the right direction," he said.

"We should be proud of the progress achieved, while remaining realistic about the work ahead."

FERWAHAND's elections are scheduled for November 1, with the campaign period running from October 10 to October 25, according to the electoral commission's timetable.