Malawi: VP Ansah Joins Mourners At Uncle's Burial in Lilongwe

Vice President Dr Jane Ansah on Monday joined family members, traditional leaders and politicians in paying their final respects to her uncle, Felix Jobe Nyaka, who died aged 89.

The funeral service was held at Jobe Nyaka Village in Kamphata, Lilongwe, where hundreds of mourners gathered to celebrate the life of the late patriarch.

Among those in attendance were several Members of Parliament, including Baba Steve Malondera, who represents the area, Joseph Malingamoyo of Ntcheu East, Enock Phale of Salima Central West and Kendal Kamwendo of Dowa Mndolera.

Also present were George Katunga Million of Phalombe Central, Ibrahim Sadala Yahard of Nkhotakota South-East and Arthur Chipungu of Ntcheu North-East.

The funeral drew traditional leaders from different districts, among them Senior Chief Kalumbu of Lilongwe and Senior Chief Njolomole of Ntcheu, underscoring the standing of the Nyaka family within the community.

Nyaka's death marks the passing of a respected elder whose life spanned nearly nine decades, with mourners gathering to honour his contribution to family and community life.