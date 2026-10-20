Malawi: Scorchers Coach Fazili Sidelined From World Cup Dugout Over Missing Licence

The architect of Malawi's historic World Cup qualification has been left on the sidelines, with Lovemore Fazili set to lose his place as head coach at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup because he does not hold a CAF A coaching licence.

Football Association of Malawi president Fleetwood Haiya has confirmed the devastating news.

Fazili, the man who led the Scorchers to the finals, will not be in the dugout when the team takes to the pitch.

But Haiya insisted the 50-year-old will not be cast out entirely.

He will remain on the technical panel, though in a different role, a crumb of comfort for a coach who has poured his heart into the squad.

There may yet be a route back to the touchline.

Fazili is among the coaches set to sit the CAF A coaching course that FAM will run between November and December this year.

Haiya said the paperwork for the Scorchers' World Cup entry would already be with FIFA by the time that course gets under way.

Whether the licence can be secured in time to change the picture for the finals remains to be seen, but for now, the man who got Malawi there must watch from the wings.