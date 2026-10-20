Malawi: Kamuzu Stadium to Be Demolished, Mpira Stadium to Be Upgraded

The iconic Kamuzu Stadium is to be torn down and replaced with a brand new venue, according to Football Association of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya.

Haiya has revealed that state president Professor Peter Mutharika has signed off on the controversial plan, despite the ground previously being listed as a monumental facility.

The decision marks a dramatic turnaround for one of the country's most recognisable sporting landmarks.

The FAM chief insisted his organisation will work hand-in-hand with the government to ensure the replacement is built to the highest standard, leaving fans to wonder what will become of the memories held within its walls.

Attention will also turn to Mpira Stadium, which is in line for a major expansion.

Haiya said plans are being drawn up to increase its capacity and transform it into a venue fit to host international matches, a move that could put Malawi firmly back on the global football map.