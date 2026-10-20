Malawi: Chipungu Hands Over K2.8 Billion CDF Projects in Luchenza

Luchenza Constituency Member of Parliament, Chimwemwe Chipungu, has commenced the handover of development projects worth over K2.8 billion to contractors under the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF), targeting improvements in education and road infrastructure across the municipality.

Speaking during the handover exercise on Monday, Chipungu said the projects demonstrate government's commitment to addressing the development needs of communities and improving service delivery.

Among the projects is the construction of two staff houses at Luchenza LEA Primary School in Thundu Ward, valued at over K500 million.

The houses are expected to provide decent accommodation for teachers and help enhance the quality of education at the school.

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Chipungu also highlighted the rehabilitation of Market Street Road in Nthundu Ward, a project valued at more than K1 billion.

The 800-metre road is expected to improve accessibility and facilitate the efficient movement of people and goods within the municipality.

The legislator further inspected preparatory works for the construction of a two-storey classroom block at Luchenza Catholic Primary School in Sambagalu Ward, a project estimated at K1.3 billion.

Once completed, the block is expected to expand classroom space and provide a conducive learning environment for pupils.

Chipungu said the projects form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public infrastructure, improve service delivery and uplift the living standards of people in Luchenza.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting development initiatives that respond to the needs of local communities and contribute to the continued growth and transformation of Luchenza Municipality.

The projects are being implemented through the Reformed CDF, which seeks to accelerate socio-economic development at community level through increased investment in priority sectors.