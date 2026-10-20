South Africa: Dyslexic Artist Lerato Motau Found Her Own Voice When Words Failed Her

20 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bridget Hilton-Barber

Instead of allowing her condition to define her, the Soweto-based creative lets her works speak for her.

Diagnosed with dyslexia as a teenager, Soweto-born fabric and textile artist Lerato Motau has reframed a neurodivergent learning barrier into a powerful tool for visual storytelling.

A lack of traditional literacy does not mean a lack of intelligence or capability, says Motau, but she travelled a long, hard road to find her fire after struggling at school, failing Grade 8 and battling perceptions that she was lazy and stupid.

Motau has had multiple solo exhibitions in South Africa and her work is housed in major international galleries and has been shown in Beijing, Canada, Australia, India, the UK, Switzerland and Austria. Her 17m-long installation, Fabric of the Universe, which bridges cosmic and microscopic themes, is permanently housed at The Leonardo in Sandton - monumental proof of what a dyslexic mind can create.

"Sadly, dyslexia still remains a stigma," says Motau, who battled with spelling and reading in the foundation phase of her schooling. She grew up when dyslexia wasn't fully understood or accommodated and became stuck in a cycle of institutional misunderstanding.

One of her earliest stand-out memories was when a teacher told her grandfather: "You must teach your granddaughter to read." Motau recalls how she thought: "I'm not going...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.