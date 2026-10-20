South Africa: Dyslexic Artist Lerato Motau Found Her Own Voice When Words Failed Her

Instead of allowing her condition to define her, the Soweto-based creative lets her works speak for her.

Diagnosed with dyslexia as a teenager, Soweto-born fabric and textile artist Lerato Motau has reframed a neurodivergent learning barrier into a powerful tool for visual storytelling.

A lack of traditional literacy does not mean a lack of intelligence or capability, says Motau, but she travelled a long, hard road to find her fire after struggling at school, failing Grade 8 and battling perceptions that she was lazy and stupid.

Motau has had multiple solo exhibitions in South Africa and her work is housed in major international galleries and has been shown in Beijing, Canada, Australia, India, the UK, Switzerland and Austria. Her 17m-long installation, Fabric of the Universe, which bridges cosmic and microscopic themes, is permanently housed at The Leonardo in Sandton - monumental proof of what a dyslexic mind can create.

"Sadly, dyslexia still remains a stigma," says Motau, who battled with spelling and reading in the foundation phase of her schooling. She grew up when dyslexia wasn't fully understood or accommodated and became stuck in a cycle of institutional misunderstanding.

One of her earliest stand-out memories was when a teacher told her grandfather: "You must teach your granddaughter to read." Motau recalls how she thought: "I'm not going...