Nigeria: Northern Nigeria's Tech Turn - Solar, Biotech and Digital Innovation Can Drive the Change

opinion

Northern Nigeria's quiet tech awakening has already begun.

Northern Nigeria's opportunity lies in combining its agricultural strength, scientific capabilities, solar potential and youthful population into productive enterprises. With sustained investment and practical collaboration, the region can build a more resilient, prosperous future... The real test is simple: Do these innovations improve people's lives?

Northern Nigeria is a region of contrasts -- rich in sunlight, land and youthful energy, yet constrained by insecurity, unreliable electricity, unemployment, climate pressures and limited industrial capacity. States such as Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara and Borno possess the raw materials for a productive, technology-driven economy. What they need now is a coordinated push to convert potential into prosperity.

That conversation resurfaced recently at an executive training organised by the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in partnership with Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR). At the sidelines of the event, the Director-General of the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, argued that the future of Northern Nigeria lies at the intersection of biotechnology, information technology, and solar energy.

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His message was simple: these three sectors, working together, can boost agricultural productivity, expand renewable energy, support local manufacturing and create jobs for millions of young people.

But another voice is equally central to this transformation -- Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Under his leadership, NITDA has championed digital literacy, innovation hubs, tech skills development, startup incubation, data governance and smart agriculture solutions. These digital foundations are essential for supporting biotechnology research, renewable energy expansion and the broader technology ecosystem emerging across the North.

Together, NBRDA and NITDA represent two pillars of a new Northern economy: scientific innovation and digital capability.

Solar Energy: The North's Most Abundant Resource

Northern Nigeria receives some of the highest solar irradiation in the world. The Global Solar Atlas confirms that states like Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara and Borno enjoy year-round sunshine -- a natural advantage waiting to be harnessed.

Reliable solar power can support irrigation systems, cold storage, food processing, biotechnology laboratories and digital innovation hubs.

The impact is already visible. According to the World Bank's March 2025 mini-grid report, the Nigeria Electrification Project supported 125 mini-grids and one million solar home systems, giving 5.5 million Nigerians access to electricity and creating over 5,000 green jobs.

For Northern Nigeria, this is a blueprint. Kano and Jigawa can scale solar-powered irrigation; Katsina and Zamfara can energise rural enterprises; Kaduna can link solar power to manufacturing; Borno can use renewable energy to rebuild livelihoods in conflict-affected communities.

Biotechnology: Strengthening Food Security

Agriculture remains the backbone of Northern Nigeria, yet farmers face drought, heat stress, pests, declining soil quality and insecurity. Biotechnology offers practical solutions.

The IITA Cowpea Breeding Programme shows how improved crop varieties can be tailored to local conditions. NBRDA's Agricultural Biotechnology Department is working on tissue culture, improved soybean varieties, ginger blight research, biofertilisers, biopesticides and waste-to-biogas technology.

These innovations can reduce dependence on imported inputs and create new agro-businesses. But research alone is not enough. The real challenge is commercialisation -- moving discoveries from laboratories to farms.

This requires partnerships among NBRDA, universities, farmers, cooperatives and private investors. Affordable seeds, accessible biological inputs and strong extension services will determine whether biotechnology becomes a real driver of food security.

Digital Innovation: The Backbone of Modern Agriculture

This is where NITDA, under Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, becomes indispensable.

NITDA's digital transformation agenda -- innovation hubs, tech-skills development, data governance, digital agriculture and startup incubation -- provides the infrastructure needed to support biotechnology and renewable energy expansion.

In May 2026, NBRDA launched the National Genomics and Bioinformatics Infrastructure, a platform for managing genomic data on plants, animals, humans and microorganisms. Such systems rely heavily on digital tools, cloud infrastructure and data-management standards -- areas where NITDA's expertise is crucial.

Digital tools are also reaching farmers directly. Nigeria's Digital Precision Agricultural Extension platform sends automated Hausa language voice messages on weather, pests and crop management. Its pilot covered eight northern locations, including Kano and Kaduna.

Expanding such services can help farmers make informed decisions, especially where traditional extension services are limited.

Building a Northern Technology Economy

Northern Nigeria's technology ambitions should extend beyond agriculture. Electronics repair, component assembly and accessory production can create jobs for young people with technical skills.

Potential innovation clusters include Kano's industrial corridor and Kaduna's research and manufacturing ecosystem.

Early activities could include mobile phone repairs, charger and accessory production, the assembly of imported components and quality control services. Advanced manufacturing (e.g. smartphone screens) will require heavy investment and specialised expertise. A gradual approach -- starting with repair and assembly -- is more realistic.

Solar-powered workshops, technical training centres and digital hubs can support this emerging ecosystem. NITDA's innovation cluster model and startup-support programmes can accelerate this growth, while NBRDA strengthens the scientific backbone through biotechnology and bio-enterprise development.

Technology and Security: A Delicate Balance

Insecurity has disrupted farming, displaced households and discouraged investment across the North. Technology cannot replace security operations, but it can strengthen resilience.

A World Bank analysis (July 2026) found that partial crop losses in Nigeria rose from 6 per cent in 2018/19 to over 20 per cent in 2023/24, driven by environmental shocks and insecurity.

Investments in agricultural processing, improved seeds, renewable energy, vocational training and small-scale manufacturing can diversify incomes and support displaced families. NBRDA and NITDA can contribute through research, training, digital tools and bio-enterprise support -- but such interventions must be evaluated alongside governance and conflict-resolution efforts.

Climate Resilience: Protecting the North's Future

Biotechnology, digital monitoring and renewable energy can strengthen environmental management. Climate-resilient crops, biofertilisers and biopesticides can reduce chemical dependence. Waste-to-biogas technology can support cleaner production.

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Satellite imagery, weather forecasts and early-warning systems can help communities prepare for floods and droughts. The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) initiative provides a framework for climate-smart agriculture and landscape restoration.

But technology must be paired with effective environmental regulation, sound water management, proper drainage infrastructure and community preparedness.

Turning Research into Economic Value

Northern Nigeria's transformation will require coordinated investment by federal and state governments, NBRDA, NITDA, universities, manufacturers and local communities.

Progress should be measured through jobs created, higher crop yields, improved farmer incomes, reduced post-harvest losses, reliable electricity access, responsible water use and commercialised research innovations.

Under Professor Abdullahi Mustapha, NBRDA can help bridge the gap between scientific research and commercial application. Under Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, NITDA can ensure that digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems and tech-skills development support this transformation.

Northern Nigeria's opportunity lies in combining its agricultural strength, scientific capabilities, solar potential and youthful population into productive enterprises. With sustained investment and practical collaboration, the region can build a more resilient, prosperous future.

The real test is simple: Do these innovations improve people's lives?

If they do, Northern Nigeria's quiet tech awakening has already begun.

Mukhtar Yau Madobi is a Research Fellow, Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), Abuja.