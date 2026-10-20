Nigeria: Iheanacho Extends Record-Breaking Scoring Run to 11 League Matches in Turkey

Monday's encounter against Pendikspor provided another opportunity to extend that record, and Iheanacho duly delivered with his 62nd-minute finish to make it 11 successive league games with a goal

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho continued his extraordinary goalscoring form in Turkey after finding the net for the 11th consecutive league match in Bursaspor's 2-0 victory over Pendikspor on Monday.

The Nigerian striker scored Bursaspor's second goal in the 62nd minute, putting the game beyond Pendikspor's reach after Halil Akbunar had given the hosts an early lead with the opening goal in the 10th minute.

Iheanacho's latest effort further underlined his growing influence at Bursaspor, where he has emerged as one of the division's most dangerous attacking players since the start of the campaign.

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The former Manchester City and Leicester City forward had registered 14 goals and three assists in 10 league appearances before Monday's encounter. His strike against Pendikspor took his league tally to 15 goals, strengthening his position among the competition's leading scorers.

Beyond his impressive numbers, the 30-year-old has continued to rewrite the record books with a remarkable run of consistency in front of goal.

Iheanacho had previously established a new Bursaspor record by scoring in nine consecutive league matches, surpassing Brazilian forward Fernandao's previous club record of eight successive games during the 2014-15 season.

He then moved beyond club history to set a new benchmark in Turkish football, surpassing the nine-match scoring streaks of Galatasaray legend Metin Oktay in the 1962-63 campaign and former Turkey international Saffet Sancakli in the 1995-96 season.

The Nigerian international reached that milestone with a brace in Bursaspor's 3-0 victory over Muğlaspor on 15 October, extending his remarkable run to 10 consecutive league matches.

Monday's encounter against Pendikspor provided another opportunity to extend that record, and Iheanacho duly delivered with his 62nd-minute finish to make it 11 successive league games with a goal.

His continued scoring exploits represent an impressive return for the former Premier League forward, whose clinical finishing and consistency have made him a key figure in Bursaspor's attacking setup.

With 15 league goals already to his name, Iheanacho will now look to maintain his remarkable momentum as the season progresses, with his latest achievement further enhancing his reputation in Turkish football.