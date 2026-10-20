Nigeria: Why We Met With President Tinubu - Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers

"We discussed a lot with Mr President over our illegal suspension from the Zamfara House of Assembly."

The eight suspended members of the Zamfara House of Assembly have explained why they met with President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers were suspended in February 2024 by the State House of Assembly over alleged violation of house rules and the Nigerian Constitution.

NAN also reports that the suspended lawmakers recently announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The suspended lawmakers, however, maintained that their suspension was illegal.

NAN further reports that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, led the lawmakers to the president with a view to addressing the political impasse that is gradually tearing the Zamfara APC apart.

Confirming the development to NAN via telephone interview on Monday, one of the suspended lawmakers who was the Minority Leader of the House before his suspension, Aliyu Kagara, said: "Yes, we visited President Bola Tinubu on his invitation."

READ ASO: NDC faults Zamfara governor's Ethiopia trip after deadly attack

Mr Kagara, who represents Talata Mafara South, commended President Tinubu's intervention in the matter, describing it as fatherly.

"We discussed a lot with Mr President over our illegal suspension from the Zamfara House of Assembly.

"We explained everything to him, and he promised to reconvene another meeting on the matter.

"We must be loyal to Mr President. You know, every good Nigerian, irrespective of political affiliation, must respect Mr President.

"We have not decided yet on anything; we have not taken any action now; we are waiting for another call from Mr President as he promised," Mr Kagara explained.

(NAN)