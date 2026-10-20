Ghana: Police Arrest Four, Seize 142 Parcels of Suspected Indian Hemp

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested four suspects and seized 142 parcels of suspected Indian hemp in an operation during which officers rejected a GH¢50,000 bribe allegedly offered by the suspects.

The consignment was intercepted while being transported from Bimbilla to Tamale in a mini commercial van, with the suspects now in police custody to assist investigations.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, said the Command's Special Operations Team, known as Red Maria, carried out the operation on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at about 6:30 p.m., following intelligence.

The team intercepted the van, with registration number GW 7800-14, driven by Alhassan Zeblim, 46, who was suspected of transporting narcotic drugs.

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A search of the vehicle uncovered 142 compressed parcels of suspected Indian hemp concealed in four jute sacks commonly known as Ghana Must Go bags.

The statement said the driver identified Ibrahim Yussif, 34, a tricycle rider in Tamale, as the intended recipient of the consignment.

Ibrahim later arrived at an agreed location with his brother, Bawa Yussif, 56. Mohammed Haruna, 32, who was subsequently identified as the owner of the consignment, was also arrested.

The four suspects allegedly offered the arresting officers GH¢50,000 to influence the operation, but the officers rejected the bribe.

The suspects, together with the seized exhibits, including a tricycle, have been handed over to the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit for further investigation.

The Command commended the officers for their swift response and integrity, urging other personnel to demonstrate similar professionalism in the discharge of their duties.