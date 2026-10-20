Ghana: Ecobank Opens Digital Learning Centre in Kumasi

KUMASI — Ecobank Ghana has inaugurated a fully equipped digital learning centre at the 4 Garrison Education Centre in Kumasi as part of activities marking its 40th anniversary.

The refurbished facility is intended to bridge the digital divide and prepare students for the future of work.

It is equipped with 26 modern computers and ergonomic seating to provide a conducive learning environment.

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The centre will enable students to acquire practical skills in coding, web development, animation, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

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The initiative forms part of the final year of Ecobank Group's three-year corporate social responsibility programme, Transforming Africa through Education, being implemented under the theme, "Building tomorrow's skills today".

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana at the inauguration on Saturday, the Zonal Head and Area Manager, Mr Fred Amegashie, said the bank was committed to empowering the next generation of Africans.

He said the project brought together Ecobank employees across the bank's African network to establish a lasting legacy for its 40th anniversary by equipping young people with the confidence and practical knowledge needed to create new industries and professions, as well as transform existing ones.

Mr Amegashie said Ecobank had established more than 40 laboratories and digital learning centres across its network between 2023 and 2026 to support teachers and pupils.

To ensure the facility's long-term sustainability, he said the bank had committed to providing continued support, including a training-of-trainers programme to equip teachers and school authorities with the skills needed to maintain and manage the centre.

Similar state-of-the-art centres are also being inaugurated in other parts of Ghana, including La and Kwantanang.

Military and education officials at the ceremony welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important intervention to support modern education.

The 4 Garrison Education Officer, Lt Col I.Y.A. Niminga-Beka, expressed gratitude to Ecobank, saying the project demonstrated the value of collaboration and teamwork in nurturing the talents of young people.

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The Director of Education at the Ghana Armed Forces, Col Osman Zuneidu, urged the students to make the most of the opportunity.

He said access to modern digital learning facilities was essential in a fast-paced technological world and could help transform the lives of the students.