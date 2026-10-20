South Africa: Housing, Dignity and Service Delivery Take Centre Stage As Hlabisa Campaigns in Soweto

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will take the party's local government election campaign to Soweto, Gauteng, today, as the IFP intensifies its engagement with communities beyond its traditional strongholds ahead of the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026.

As part of today's programme, President Hlabisa will hand over a house to a family in Meadowlands, reaffirming the IFP's commitment to housing as a means of restoring dignity and improving the lives of ordinary South Africans.

He will thereafter proceed to Kliptown for a door-to-door campaign, engaging directly with residents, presenting the IFP's Five-Point Manifesto, and highlighting the party's service delivery record in IFP-led municipalities.

The IFP's campaign places communities at the centre of local governance, with a focus on leadership that is accountable to residents, responsive to their needs and committed to improving service delivery.

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Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the engagements. Interview opportunities with President Hlabisa will be available, offering media representatives the opportunity to engage him directly on the IFP's manifesto commitments, housing initiatives and vision for local government

DETAILS OF THE EVENTS

EVENT 1: HOUSE HANDOVER

o Date: Tuesday, 20 October 2026

o Time: 09:00

o Venue: Meadowlands, Soweto, Gauteng

o Event: House handover to a beneficiary family

EVENT 2: DOOR-TO-DOOR CAMPAIGN

o Date: Tuesday, 20 October 2026

o Time: 11:00

o Venue: Kliptown, Soweto, Gauteng

o Event: Community engagement and door-to-door campaigning

ISSUED BY

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa

MP IFP National Spokesperson

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029