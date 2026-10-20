Mozambique: Industrial Parks Crucial Pillars for National Industrialization - CTA

20 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — Onório Manuel, Deputy-chairman of Mozambique's Confederation of Business Associations (CTA), believes that industrial parks are crucial pillars for national industrialization and attraction of international investment.

Speaking at panel entitled "Investment Incentives and the Industrialization of Mineral Resources in Mozambique", held as part of the Conference on Adding Value to Mineral Resources (CAVAME-d 2026), which is taking place in the port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, efforts are under way to develop new industrial parks in coordination with the World Bank, with the aim of creating conditions for the establishment of production facilities and expanding local processing capacity.

Manuel highlighted the Topuito Industrial Park, a project initiated around five years ago in association with Kenmare, as an attraction to investors because "it stimulates industrial activity."

"In the 21st century, it makes no sense for us to continue importing industrial parts that we can produce locally. There is a need for megaprojects to strengthen their links with national industry by promoting the local production of parts and components used in their operations", he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This approach, he said, aims to reduce dependence on imports, stimulate productive investment, develop domestic suppliers and ensure that the exploitation of mineral resources translates into greater added value for the Mozambican economy.

Manuel added that the CTA believes that industrialization based on infrastructure, investment, local content and the development of national productive capacity are pillars of business competitiveness, job creation and sustainable economic development.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.