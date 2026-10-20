Mozambique: Industrial Parks Crucial Pillars for National Industrialization - CTA

Maputo — Onório Manuel, Deputy-chairman of Mozambique's Confederation of Business Associations (CTA), believes that industrial parks are crucial pillars for national industrialization and attraction of international investment.

Speaking at panel entitled "Investment Incentives and the Industrialization of Mineral Resources in Mozambique", held as part of the Conference on Adding Value to Mineral Resources (CAVAME-d 2026), which is taking place in the port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, efforts are under way to develop new industrial parks in coordination with the World Bank, with the aim of creating conditions for the establishment of production facilities and expanding local processing capacity.

Manuel highlighted the Topuito Industrial Park, a project initiated around five years ago in association with Kenmare, as an attraction to investors because "it stimulates industrial activity."

"In the 21st century, it makes no sense for us to continue importing industrial parts that we can produce locally. There is a need for megaprojects to strengthen their links with national industry by promoting the local production of parts and components used in their operations", he said.

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This approach, he said, aims to reduce dependence on imports, stimulate productive investment, develop domestic suppliers and ensure that the exploitation of mineral resources translates into greater added value for the Mozambican economy.

Manuel added that the CTA believes that industrialization based on infrastructure, investment, local content and the development of national productive capacity are pillars of business competitiveness, job creation and sustainable economic development.