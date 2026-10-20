Africa: Brushing Harder Can Damage Your Teeth and Gums

opinion

Brushing your teeth is one of the simplest ways to protect your oral health. However, many people believe that applying more pressure will make their teeth cleaner. This common misconception can lead to damage to the teeth and gums, undermining the very purpose of daily brushing.

Good oral hygiene depends on removing plaque effectively, not brushing with maximum force. Plaque is a soft layer of bacteria that forms continuously on the teeth. When it is not removed regularly, it can contribute to tooth decay and gum disease. The good news is that plaque can be removed with gentle, consistent brushing using the right technique.

Brushing too aggressively, particularly with a hard-bristled toothbrush or abrasive toothpaste, can contribute to the gradual wearing away of tooth surfaces. Repeated forceful movements may also injure the gums. Over time, these habits can contribute to gum recession, although other factors, including gum disease, tooth position and individual tissue characteristics, can also play a role.

Gum recession occurs when the gum tissue moves away from its normal position, exposing more of the tooth root. This is more than a cosmetic concern because the root surface is structurally different from the visible crown of the tooth.

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The crown is covered by enamel, the hard outer layer that protects the tooth. The root, however, is covered by cementum, a much thinner layer that does not provide the same level of protection. Beneath it lies dentin, which contains tiny channels connecting towards the tooth's nerve. When the root becomes exposed and its protective surface wears away, these channels can contribute to sensitivity.

People experiencing this problem may feel sharp discomfort when drinking cold water, consuming hot beverages or touching the exposed area. Exposed root surfaces are also more susceptible to root cavities because they lack the thick enamel covering found on the crown.

The effects of aggressive brushing may develop gradually, making them easy to overlook. Someone may brush forcefully for years without recognising that their technique is contributing to tooth wear or gum irritation. In some cases, the damage becomes noticeable only when sensitivity develops or the teeth begin to appear longer because more of their roots are exposed.

The solution is not to brush less carefully, but to brush more effectively. A soft-bristled toothbrush is generally recommended because it can remove plaque while reducing unnecessary trauma to the teeth and gums. Gentle pressure and small, controlled movements are preferable to forceful horizontal scrubbing, particularly along the gumline.

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People who struggle to control their brushing pressure may benefit from an electric toothbrush with a pressure sensor. Depending on the model, such a device can alert users or reduce brushing action when excessive force is applied. However, the technique remains important, whether someone uses a manual or powered toothbrush.

Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, cleaning between the teeth daily and attending regular dental check-ups are also important parts of maintaining oral health. These practices help prevent tooth decay and gum disease while allowing dental professionals to identify early signs of damage.

Anyone experiencing persistent tooth sensitivity, bleeding gums, visible gum recession or changes in the appearance of their teeth should seek a dental examination. These symptoms can have several causes, and a dentist can assess the problem and recommend appropriate treatment. Once tooth structure has been permanently worn away, it does not naturally grow back. Similarly, receded gum tissue does not usually return to its original position without treatment.

Oral health education should therefore emphasise not only the importance of brushing, but also the importance of brushing correctly. More pressure does not necessarily mean better cleaning. In fact, excessive force can turn a healthy habit into a source of preventable damage.

A toothbrush should remove plaque, not wear down the tissues it is meant to protect. The goal is simple: clean thoroughly, use gentle pressure and protect your smile for the long term.

When it comes to brushing, technique matters more than force.

The writer is an oral health advocate and dental student (DDS) at the University of Rwanda.