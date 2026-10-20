Liberia: About 6,000 Civil Servants Under Retirement Review

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) says it is reviewing the retirement of up to 6,000 public employees as the government works to complete the process by the end of December, with pension payments expected to begin in January 2027.

CSA Director General Josiah Joekai speaking to journalists said the exercise is intended to improve retirement administration, ensure eligible workers understand their benefits and reduce delays in processing pension claims.

He made the remarks during an official visit to Bong County, where he inspected construction of a regional headquarters intended to bring civil service operations closer to government employees outside Monrovia.

Joekai said the figure of 6,000 was an initial estimate rather than a final number. The actual total, he added, would be determined after consultations with government ministries, agencies and commissions across the country.

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"We hope that we can get up to the 6,000 we identified previously, preliminarily," he said, stressing that the nationwide review had not yet established the final number of employees eligible for retirement.

The agency says the process is scheduled to end on 31 December 2026, with eligible retirees expected to begin receiving pension benefits in January 2027. However, the timeline remains a government commitment rather than confirmation that all claims have been approved or that payments have been made.

Joekai said the CSA had changed the way it identifies and processes employees approaching retirement.

Under the previous system, he said, some employees were removed from the government payroll after receiving retirement notifications, without what he described as an adequate process to guide them through the transition.

The agency now extracts information from the government payroll and sends preliminary lists of employees who appear eligible for retirement to their respective institutions for verification.

Those institutions are expected to examine the lists against their personnel records, make corrections where necessary and return the verified information to the CSA.

The approach is intended to reduce errors and give ministries and agencies an opportunity to confirm the employment status of workers before their retirement is processed.

Joekai said the exercise also includes consultations and counselling sessions conducted jointly by the CSA and the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), which administers social security and pension-related benefits.

The sessions are designed to explain employees' entitlements, how their benefits are calculated, the documentation required to submit claims and when they can expect their first pension payments.

According to Joekai, the government is taking the services to employees rather than requiring them to travel to Monrovia to complete the process.

He said a counselling and data-collection center in Gbarnga had registered more than 1,000 people by the time of his visit, describing their participation as voluntary.

The figure was provided by the CSA director general and was not independently verified.

Joekai said employees who have completed their documentation would not need to visit NASSCORP again simply to submit the same information. The CSA would review and approve the relevant claim forms before forwarding them to NASSCORP for further processing.

The government has not, in the information provided, published a final nationwide list of retirees or detailed figures showing how many claims have been approved, submitted or are awaiting payment.

The CSA director general said the government was also considering the need to retain experienced professionals whose immediate departure could disrupt essential public services.

He referred to retirement at age 60 and the possibility of extending service for certain employees under applicable rules. He also said the pension law makes retirement mandatory at age 65.

According to Joekai, the agency may approve extensions of one or two years for some employees whose expertise is difficult to replace, particularly where an institution lacks an adequate succession plan.

He identified doctors, pharmacists, consultants and other specialists in the health and education sectors as examples of workers whose experience may be important to institutional operations.

The arrangements, he said, are not intended to prevent retirement indefinitely but to give institutions time to prepare qualified replacements where the rules permit an extension.

The precise legal provisions governing retirement ages, extensions and mandatory retirement would need to be checked against the relevant civil service regulations, standing orders and pension legislation.

The issue is important because a large-scale retirement exercise could affect the availability of skilled personnel in public hospitals, schools and other government institutions if replacements are not prepared in advance.

At the same time, clear retirement rules and timely pension payments are essential to ensure that eligible employees can leave public service with their benefits properly processed.

During the Bong County visit, Joekai also inspected construction of a regional CSA headquarters intended to serve government employees in Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties.

The facility is expected to provide services including payroll corrections, changes to bank account details, recruitment, hiring, testing, evaluation and verification of professional credentials.

Joekai said the project would reduce the need for civil servants to travel to Monrovia for routine administrative services, saving them transportation costs and time away from their workplaces.

He estimated that the construction project could cost nearly US$300,000 but said he could not provide the exact amount. He directed journalists to the agency's official procurement documents for confirmation.

The project, according to Joekai, is being financed entirely by the Liberian government, without financial support from international partners.

He said the Bong County administration had provided the land and that the relevant survey and property documentation had been prepared in the name of the government through the CSA.

The regional headquarters is not yet operational. Its ability to deliver the promised services will depend on completion of the building, recruitment of qualified staff, provision of equipment and the establishment of systems capable of processing personnel records locally.

Joekai said the agency was consulting ministries, agencies, educational institutions and health facilities in the region to determine their needs before the office begins operating.

The CSA director general said similar construction was under way in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, where a regional office is expected to serve employees across five counties.

He said the government also intends to include funding for a facility in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, in the 2027 national budget. The proposed office would serve Grand Bassa, River Cess and Margibi counties.

Joekai said land had already been provided for the planned Buchanan facility, but construction funding had yet to be secured through the proposed budget allocation.

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He also defended the government's salary adjustments for public employees, rejecting reports that some workers were earning less than L$150,000.

Joekai said L$150,000 was the minimum gross salary and that the government had increased pay for certain professionals in education, agriculture, health and security during 2025.

He acknowledged, however, that the increases had not benefited every employee in those sectors equally.

The salary figures were not independently verified during the visit, and further clarification of the affected grades, salary scales and applicable pay arrangements would be necessary to establish whether the minimum applies to every civil servant.

The retirement exercise and regional office projects form part of the government's broader effort to improve public administration and make services more accessible outside the capital.

Their success will depend on transparent eligibility checks, accurate payroll records, timely processing of pension claims and sufficient funding to operate the new facilities.

For workers approaching retirement, the immediate concern is whether their benefits will be calculated correctly and paid when promised. For those remaining in service, the new regional offices could reduce administrative burdens if they have the authority, staff and technology to resolve issues without referring routine cases to Monrovia.

The CSA has set 31 December 2026 as the target for completing the retirement process and January 2027 as the expected start of pension payments. The final number of retirees, the amount of outstanding pension claims and the readiness of the regional headquarters remain matters to be confirmed as implementation continues.