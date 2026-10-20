Kenya: Raila Odinga Among 264 Kenyans Honored At Mashujaa Day Celebrations

20 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga is among 264 Kenyans being honored at this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations underway in Uasin Gishu County, in recognition of his contribution to multiparty democracy, constitutional reform and political inclusion.

Odinga, who is being recognized posthumously in the statesmanship category, is credited with playing a central role in the struggle for multiparty democracy in the 1990s and expanding political freedoms in Kenya.

According to the 2026 National Heroes publication, his tenure as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 was marked by advocacy for political, social and economic reforms, including the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

"He played a central role in the struggle for multiparty democracy in the 1990s, helping dismantle one-party dominance and expand political freedoms."

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"As Kenya's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, he championed landmark political, social and economic reforms, including the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010."

The publication also recognizes his longstanding role as an opposition leader and Member of Parliament, during which he championed electoral justice, inclusivity and the rights of marginalized communities.

His recognition places him among a diverse group of Kenyans whose contributions span politics, business, sports, human rights, culture, research and community development.

Other prominent figures recognized in the statesmanship category include Ambassador Amina Chawahir Mohamed, former Cabinet Secretary and diplomat, as well as several leaders honored posthumously for their contributions to Kenya's political and constitutional development.

These include former Bomet Governor Joyce Cherono Laboso, former Eldoret North MP Philomena Mutai Chelagat, constitutional scholar Professor Crispin Odhiambo Mbai and senior counsel Pheroze Eruch Nowrojee.

Chelagat is recognized for her role in advancing democracy, gender equality and the rights of marginalized groups, while Nowrojee is honored for defending democratic reform advocates during the one-party era and contributing to the country's constitutional evolution.

Mbai's recognition highlights his contribution to constitutional reform, devolution and the protection of marginalized communities.

Beyond politics, this year's list includes leading figures in sports and entrepreneurship, reflecting the broad scope of national service recognized under the Kenya Heroes Act, 2014.

Among those recognized in sports is marathon world-record holder Sebastian Kimaru Sawe, whose achievements include becoming the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a record-eligible race at the 2026 London Marathon.

The entrepreneurship and industry category also recognizes business leaders whose work has contributed to manufacturing, agriculture, financial services and employment creation.

The National Heroes Council says the selection process involves public participation, nomination, evaluation and scrutiny, with honorees drawn from 14 categories.

The celebrations are being hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, placing the spotlight on the contributions of individuals whose work has shaped Kenya's social, political and economic development.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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