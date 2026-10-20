Ethiopia: PM Abiy Warns Eritrea of 'Extremely Severe' Consequences If It Rejects Ethiopia's Peace Call Amid Rising Tensions

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has warned Eritrea of "extremely severe" consequences if its government continues to reject Ethiopia's calls for peace and regional cooperation, accusing Asmara of aligning itself with forces seeking to destabilize Ethiopia. He also called on Tigrayan youth to abandon armed struggle, accusing Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders of prolonging conflict at the expense of the region's population.

In a Tigrigna-language interview with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Abiy said Eritrea should pursue economic development and cooperation with Ethiopia rather than serve as a haven for forces hostile to the country.

"Rather than becoming a development partner, choosing to be a haven for enemies is not beneficial; ignoring our call for peace, however, will carry extremely severe consequences," he said.

Abiy criticized Eritrea's economic conditions, contrasting the country's present state with its industrial and commercial activity before independence. He claimed that Asmara had diminished in stature, Massawa remained in ruins, and Assab had become a wasteland, arguing that Eritrea's population had lost much of what it gained after independence.

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He accused Eritrea's ruling People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), which he referred to as Shaebia, of prioritizing regional destabilization over domestic development. He maintained that Ethiopia remained committed to peace and joint development but warned that continued rejection of its appeals would have serious consequences.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, alongside renewed fighting and political uncertainty in northern Ethiopia. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated amid disagreements over regional security and Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the Red Sea.

Addressing the situation in Tigray, Abiy said the federal government would support the region's reconstruction, lasting peace, and economic recovery. He urged residents to protect their institutions and work with federal and regional security structures until an elected administration is established through a free and democratic vote.

He called on Tigrayan youth involved in armed movements to lay down their weapons and enter the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process. He also urged military and political leaders to surrender peacefully, saying, "Enough is enough; peace is better."

Abiy accused TPLF leaders of sending young people to fight while their families live abroad or in Addis Abeba and they accumulate wealth. He contrasted their circumstances with those of young Tigrayans who, he said, have suffered death, physical disabilities, and psychological trauma from successive rounds of fighting.

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"Why should you die? Why should you be wounded so that they can live in luxury?" he asked.

The prime minister also accused the TPLF of failing to implement the Pretoria Agreement, signed in November 2022 to end the war in northern Ethiopia. He alleged that the group pursued weapons acquisition and the recruitment of young people instead of disarmament.

Abiy said Tigray's future should be shaped by its people rather than tied to the survival of a single political organization. He urged the region to focus on agriculture, irrigation, mining, industry, education, and urban development, saying the federal government would support efforts to rebuild the war-affected region.

He added that individuals accused of crimes should face justice under the law, while those not implicated should be able to live peacefully and with dignity in their homeland.