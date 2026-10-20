Nigeria: Two Dead, 18 Communities Submerged As Flood Ravages Nasarawa

The flooding, triggered by torrential rainfall and the overflow of the River Benue, has affected several communities in the Eke Development Area

At least two persons have died and more than 18 communities have been submerged by flooding in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, displacing thousands of residents and destroying homes, farmlands and roads.

The flooding, triggered by torrential rainfall and the overflow of the River Benue, has affected several communities in the Eke Development Area, leaving residents struggling to access essential services.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Nawani Aboki, confirmed the deaths and the extent of the destruction while briefing journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday.

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Mr Aboki said the affected communities were located along the River Benue, with Agyema recording some of the worst impacts.

More than eight communities in the area had been submerged, while Rukubi and Akpanaja were also affected.

Hundreds displaced

The Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) had earlier reported that between 4,000 and 5,000 residents were displaced across 11 communities.

However, Mr Aboki said subsequent assessments identified seven additional communities, bringing the total number of submerged communities to more than 18.

Many displaced residents have taken refuge in neighbouring communities with higher ground, including Agyema, Agbachi and Rukubi, according to the commissioner.

He said the influx of displaced persons had placed additional pressure on host communities, which were struggling to accommodate the victims.

The expanding impact of the flooding has raised concerns about the immediate humanitarian needs of displaced households, particularly access to shelter, clean water, food and healthcare.

Roads cut off, farmlands destroyed

The flooding has also disrupted movement to several communities, with the road linking Doma to the affected areas reportedly rendered impassable.

Mr Aboki said access had become difficult, forcing residents and officials to travel through Makurdi, the Benue State capital, before proceeding to some of the affected locations by boat.

The destruction of farmlands and homes has compounded the hardship faced by residents, many of whom depend on farming for their livelihoods.

The loss of crops could also worsen food insecurity in the affected communities, particularly if floodwaters persist and prevent farmers from returning to their fields.

Government response

Governor Abdullahi Sule has directed the Executive Secretary and Director-General of NASEMA to visit the affected communities, assess the extent of the damage and submit a report to guide the state government's response.

Mr Aboki said the government was making arrangements to provide relief materials and other assistance to the victims.

He added that the intervention would include measures to prevent disease outbreaks among displaced residents and in host communities.

The assessment is expected to help the government determine the scale of assistance required as emergency agencies work to establish the full extent of the damage.

Residents warned against returning home

The commissioner urged residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground to avoid being trapped by rising waters.

He also advised displaced persons not to return to their homes until the floodwaters had completely receded, warning that doing so could expose them to further danger.

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Mr Aboki expressed concern that possible water releases from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon could worsen flooding in communities along the River Benue.

The dam, located upstream on the Benue River, has been associated with flooding in downstream communities during periods of high water levels.

More assessments underway

Emergency agencies are continuing to assess the extent of the damage, including the number of displaced persons and the scale of destruction to homes, roads and farmlands.

The state government has yet to announce an updated displacement figure following reports that the number of affected communities had increased from 11 to more than 18.

The latest flooding highlights the vulnerability of communities along the River Benue to seasonal floods, which can cause deaths, displace residents, destroy agricultural produce and disrupt transportation.