Nigeria: Banditry - Zamfara Seeks More FG Intervention As Attacks Escalate

Mr Dantawasa expressed concern over the hardship experienced by families, farmers, traders and other residents, particularly those in rural communities whose daily activities have been disrupted by escalating insecurity.

The Zamfara State Government has called for more federal government intervention to tackle escalating bandit attacks on communities.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa, made the appeal while addressing reporters in Gusau on Monday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Dantawasa said the state government was deeply concerned about the recent escalation of bandit attacks in several parts of the state in spite of several measures taken to curtail the situation.

He noted that the attacks were escalating in spite of measures taken by both the state and federal governments to tackle banditry and kidnappings in the state.

Mr Dantawasa expressed concern over the hardship experienced by families, farmers, traders and other residents, particularly those in rural communities whose daily activities have been disrupted by escalating insecurity.

According to him, areas identified in recent reports include Bindin and Falale in Maru Local Government Area; Damba and Wanke in Gusau Local Government Area; Bagega in Anka Local Government Area; and Moriki in Zurmi Local Government Area, alongside other affected communities.

"These incidents have heightened public concern and affected the sense of safety among residents.

"The consequences of banditry extend beyond the immediate danger to human life, as they also disrupted farming, trade, education, transportation and other essential economic and social activities.

"The Zamfara Government continues to work closely with the federal government to strengthen security operations and address the threat of banditry.

"As part of this collaboration, four security battalions have been allocated to Bakura, Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda and Anka local government areas.

"This allocation is an important component of the joint efforts of the federal government and the Zamfara Government to strengthen security coverage and improve the protection of lives and property.

"The allocation of the battalions to these strategic locations is intended to enhance security arrangements and support efforts to address criminal activities affecting communities across the state.

"The Zamfara Government appreciates the federal Government's collaboration and recognises the importance of sustained cooperation between the two levels of government in confronting the prevailing security challenges.

"As an agrarian state, Zamfara depends significantly on agriculture and rural commerce.

"When farmers cannot access their farmlands safely, agricultural production and household incomes suffer.

"Similarly, insecurity disrupts the movement of goods and services and places additional hardship on families," the commissioner said.

Dantawasa condemned attacks against innocent citizens and communities and described such criminal activities as unacceptable and a threat to the peace, unity and development of the state.

He assured residents that the government was engaging relevant security agencies to strengthen responses to emerging threats and improve protection for vulnerable communities.

According to him, to strengthen security operations, the Zamfara government has provided 25 armoured vehicles and 150 Toyota Hilux vehicles to support security agencies across the state.

The commissioner called for sustained cooperation between the two levels of government, particularly in intelligence sharing, operational coordination and the provision of adequate logistical support to security agencies.

He also announced that preparations were underway for dry-season security operations aimed at sustaining the fight against banditry and improving protection for affected communities.

He stressed the importance of securing farmlands as farmers prepare for increased agricultural activities during the dry season, noting that residents must be able to pursue their livelihoods without fear of attacks or intimidation.

The commissioner also announced that the government was training 1,000 forest guards for deployment across the state's local government areas to strengthen security in forested and rural communities.

He said the forest guards would be expected to operate under appropriate supervision, respect the law and work in coordination with authorised security agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Dantawasa urged individuals involved in banditry to abandon criminal activities and surrender through recognised and lawful channels, stressing that surrender should not be interpreted as automatic immunity from legal responsibility.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth organisations and other stakeholders to promote peaceful coexistence and strengthen cooperation with security agencies.

The commissioner urged residents to report suspicious movements and credible threats to the appropriate authorities while avoiding the spread of rumours, unverified reports and inflammatory messages capable of creating panic or endangering innocent people.

He encouraged residents to remain calm, vigilant and united, while continuing to pray for peace and security in the state and the country.

The commissioner assured that more efforts were being taken by all stakeholders in the security sector to tackle the escalating bandit attacks.

(NAN)