Sudan: Security and Defence Council Reviews Security and Economic Conditions Across the Country

The Security and Defence Council held its regular meeting on Monday, chaired by General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

At the outset of its deliberations, the council paid tribute to the martyrs of the Battle of Dignity, including unarmed civilians across the country who were targeted by enemy drones.

The council's rapporteur, Defence Minister Lieutenant General Dawoud Hassan Kabroun, said the meeting reviewed the overall security situation amid increasing attacks and threats.

The council reassured the Sudanese people that the measures taken by the relevant authorities were sufficient to thwart these plots.

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The meeting also addressed economic conditions and their security implications, securing people's livelihoods, protecting human rights, and commending the people's steadfast support in defending the country.

The council further stressed the need to uphold the rule of law while facilitating unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance for those in need.

It directed the relevant authorities, each within its respective area of responsibility, to take the necessary measures to foil these plots and alleviate the suffering of citizens.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Security and Defence Council paid tribute to the Sudanese Armed Forces, other regular forces, supporting forces, and popular mobilisation volunteers on all battlefronts, commending their resilience, sacrifices, and solidarity with the Sudanese people.