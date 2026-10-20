Central Africa: Foreign Minister Stresses Need to End External Interference to Achieve Stability in the Great Lakes Region

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin, headed Sudan's delegation to the 20th Ordinary Session of the Regional Interministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), held Monday in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, with high-level regional and international participation.

In his address to the closed ministerial session, the minister stressed that achieving peace and stability in the region requires respect for state sovereignty and an end to foreign interference, as well as efforts to curb the cross-border flow of weapons and mercenaries and combat the illicit exploitation of natural resources and gold smuggling that fuels conflicts.

He emphasized the importance of adopting African solutions rooted in the countries of the continent and free from external dictates.

The minister participated in ministerial deliberations on strengthening regional security, including the disarmament of armed groups and foreign fighters in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and surrounding areas, enhancing intelligence and defence cooperation among member states, combating resource smuggling, and strengthening humanitarian responses to refugee and displacement crises.

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The opening session featured an address by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who urged countries in the region to focus on preventing conflicts before they erupt by promoting economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and improving living conditions. He also expressed concern over developments in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Central African Republic.

At the conclusion of his participation, the minister reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to cooperation with countries across the region and their partners. He also reiterated Sudan's support for the committee's outcomes and recommendations ahead of their submission to the organisation's Summit of Heads of State and Government for endorsement.

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