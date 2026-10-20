Tanzania: Regional Stock Markets Diverge As Dse Value Decline

Dar es Salaam — EGIONAL stock markets are diverging, with Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) losing approximately 0.27 billion US dollars in market value, equivalent to 712bn/-, between September 30 and October 16, 2026, as bank shares led the decline.

Total market capitalisation fell 1.75 per cent to 39.86tri/- . The Banks, Finance and Investment Index dropped about 3.9 per cent, while the Industrial and Allied Index gained 0.8 per cent, indicating a sector-led correction rather than a broad market retreat.

The decline reflects the influence of a few large counters. NMB Bank, CRDB Bank and KCB Group accounted for approximately 60.5 per cent of total market capitalisation at the end of September. By October 16, CRDB had fallen 4.1 per cent to 2,830/- per share and NMB 3.9 per cent to 1,990/- per share.

NICO also declined 5.0 per cent between October 9 and 16, while KCB recorded a smaller movement. Profit-taking is a plausible explanation following the DSE's strong rally.

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In the 12 months to September 2026, the All Share Index rose 86.9 per cent and total market capitalisation increased 90.1 per cent. September alone saw the index gain 4.82 per cent, with CRDB rising 11.3 per cent.

The October pullback may reflect investors realising gains and reassessing share prices, although further analysis of earnings and valuations is needed to establish whether the correction is justified.

Yet a substantial previous rally does not, by itself, prove that a share is overvalued. Establishing that requires examining market prices against earnings, book value, expected growth and dividend distributions.

A company with rapidly expanding profits may reasonably command a higher valuation than one with weaker prospects. The question is whether bank share prices have risen faster than the future earnings and distributions that investors can reasonably expect.

CRDB's reported first-half 2026 results provide a useful counterpoint to the falling share price. The bank reported profit after tax of 417bn/-, up 20.3 per cent year on year, alongside growth in assets, loans and deposits.

This does not settle the valuation question, but it cautions against interpreting the share-price decline as proof of deteriorating earnings.

A more complete assessment would compare updated results across NMB, CRDB, KCB and other financial counters with their current priceto-earnings ratios, price-tobook multiples and dividend yields.

That valuation scorecard is the missing link in the current debate. Placing the retreat in a regional context makes that missing link more pressing.

The DSE is not alone in pulling back. Across East Africa's major exchanges, markets that rallied strongly through 2025 and early 2026 are now confronting a common set of pressures: Bank-heavy indices, foreign investors reducing exposure, and trading activity concentrated in a handful of large counters.

The pattern suggests a regional reprising of frontiermarket bank exposures rather than a Tanzania-specific shock. The closest parallel is Nairobi. Kenya's NSE had already delivered a 51.1 per cent broad-market return in 2025, with the rally continuing into the first quarter of 2026.

By September, the Banking Index had retreated 4.49 per cent in a single week, KCB had fallen 7.44 per cent, and foreign investors had recorded a net outflow of KSh2.46bn/-, the second-largest weekly outflow of the year.

As in Tanzania, the correction was concentrated in the largest, most liquid bank counters that had led the preceding rally. That comparison also sharpens the valuation question.

Kenya's banking sector has traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 6.8 times, with the broader NSE at 7.1 to 7.8 times, while its leading banks, which run larger regional franchises across East Africa, have changed hands at three to five times earnings.

NMB Bank, by contrast, has reportedly traded at 10 to 11 times earnings. This does not resolve whether Tanzanian bank shares are overvalued, but it explains why a bank-heavy index entering a correction from a higher valuation base may be more vulnerable than one where multiples have already compressed.

Uganda and Rwanda complete the regional spectrum, and each illustrates a different combination of the same forces.

The USE All Share Index climbed roughly 34 per cent in the 12 months to February 2026 and domestic market capitalisation rose 57.3 per cent year on year by March, yet liquidity remains thin and highly concentrated: MTN Uganda alone accounted for approximately 67 per cent of first-quarter 2026 turnover.

Rwanda, meanwhile, recorded some of the region's strongest bank-stock performance in the first half of 2026, with Equity Bank Group returning 80.0 per cent and Bank of Kigali 51.9 per cent, without a reported broad index pullback of the kind seen in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

Taken together, the four markets show that strong bank-led gains and concentrated trading are regional features; what differs is how far valuations travelled before the turn.

Foreign selling, the second pressure bearing on the DSE, is likewise a regional rather than a purely domestic phenomenon.

Foreign investors have remained net sellers in Dar es Salaam: During the week ending October 16, their net equity sales reached approximately 1.41 million US dollars, extending a four-week streak of net selling, following net equity sales of 34.03bn/- in September even as the All Share Index advanced.

Domestic investors absorbed that selling during the month. The continuation of foreign net selling may weaken demand for shares when overseas investors offer holdings faster than other investors are willing to purchase them at prevailing prices, and the Kenyan outflows suggest the same reallocation is underway across the region.

Yet net foreign flows alone cannot establish why share prices fell or how much of the marketvalue reduction they caused. That distinction matters, because the 712bn/- decline represents the change in the calculated value of outstanding shares, not 712bn/- in cash withdrawn from the market.

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Establishing the contribution of foreign investors would require identifying their sales by counter and comparing those transactions with changes in the market capitalisation of the affected companies.

Liquidity tells a similar regional story.

Equity turnover on the DSE has weakened: The week ending October 9 recorded 18.02bn/-, compared with 12.94bn/- in the four-session week ending October 16, which was shortened by the Nyerere Day public holiday.

After accounting for the number of sessions, average daily turnover declined from approximately 3.60bn/- to 3.24bn/-, a smaller reduction than the headline weekly figures suggest, but still evidence of softer trading. Activity is also concentrated.

NMB and CRDB together accounted for 81.3 per cent of September equity turnover, and during the week ending October 16, CRDB alone generated approximately 8.44bn/- of the exchange's 12.94bn/-.

That mirrors the regional pattern seen in MTN Uganda's dominance in Kampala and the handful of large-cap stocks that drive Nairobi. Such concentration makes the broader market more sensitive to changes in investor demand for a few leading counters, and it complicates the interpretation of market-wide turnover: Heavy trading in one large bank can coexist with limited activity across many other listed companies.

Lower turnover does not necessarily indicate panic selling. It may instead reflect fewer willing buyers and sellers, smaller transactions or investors waiting for clearer price signals.