Nigeria: INEC Chairman Warns Staff Against Partisan Politics

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has warned staff of the commission against partisan politics, urging them to maintain neutrality and professionalism in the discharge of their electoral duties.

Amupitan gave the warning on Monday during an interactive session with INEC staff from the South-East region shortly after arriving in Enugu on a working visit to engage traditional rulers and electoral stakeholders in the zone.

He said the commission would not tolerate unethical conduct or actions capable of undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

"You should not pick interest in any political party. Be neutral and firm.

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I am hearing that some of you are showing interest in some political parties. This is absolutely wrong.

"The commission wants you to be neutral and professional, both in your words and actions. The commission will not tolerate unprofessional or unethical electoral conduct from any staff," he said.

The INEC chairman disclosed that the commission had introduced a reward and sanction mechanism covering its local government, state and national offices to promote discipline and accountability among personnel.

He also announced plans to move INEC staff from the conventional civil service salary structure to a special salary structure, which he said would take effect from January 1, 2027.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at improving staff welfare and reducing the likelihood of electoral officials being induced before, during and after elections.

"We want the new salary structure so that you will not easily be induced before, during and after election.

We are working with other relevant governmental agencies and commissions to make the cash backing for the new salary structure possible," he said.

Amupitan urged staff to work diligently to restore and strengthen public confidence in the commission, stressing that their conduct was critical to the credibility of elections.

"As an unbiased umpire, we need to improve the confidence and trust the people repose in us by being disciplined and diligent in the discharge of our duties at all times," he said.

In preparations for the forthcoming general election, the INEC chairman disclosed that the commission had provided its Enugu office with 10 new pickup vans, adding that more logistics would be made available.

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He said non-sensitive election materials were ready, while contracts for other required materials, including sensitive materials, were being processed.

"Massive training and retraining will commence soon. The retraining is imperative, given the new guidelines and regulations introduced into the amended Electoral Act," he added.