South Africa: Durban Targets 2,500 Jobs Through Superyacht Marina Project

The eThekwini Municipality is advancing plans to position Durban as a leading African destination for superyachts and a service hub, with the city set to host the first African edition of the Yachting Aftersales and Refit Experience (YARE) On Tour Symposium in November 2026.

The KwaZulu-Natal Superyacht Marina forms part of a R1.9 billion investment pipeline and is expected to create more than 2 500 direct jobs by 2030.

The project is a strategic component of the Durban Bay Waterfront development and aims to establish the city as the entry point to Africa on an emerging superyacht route linking the Mediterranean with Africa's eastern seaboard.

A proposed superyacht precinct has been earmarked for a 24-hectare site within the Port of Durban.

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eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele said the project extends beyond tourism to include industrial development, skills transfer, and economic growth.

"The KZN Superyacht Marina is not just about berthing boats. It is about industrial development, skills transfer, and positioning Durban as the gateway to the Indian Ocean superyacht circuit. By hosting YARE and working with global partners such as Navigo, we are turning our maritime heritage into a high-value economic engine for the city and its residents," Mbhele said.

Investment and job creation

The municipality is working with Italy-based Navigo, which is associated with the YARE programme, to advance the estimated R1.9 billion private-sector investment pipeline.

According to Mbhele, the project's employment targets complement the Transnet National Ports Authority's (TNPA) ship repair strategy, which is projected to support more than 25 000 employment opportunities across the sector.

The municipality anticipates significant economic benefits from superyacht visits, including spending on fuel, maintenance, repairs, provisions, accommodation, and tourism services.

A single superyacht visiting Cape Town has reportedly spent about R10 million on diesel alone. Navigo has committed to bringing 10 or more superyacht visits to Durban annually from 2028, potentially generating about R100 million a year in fuel sales, before other expenditure is taken into account.

"Every superyacht that calls at our port supports local suppliers, technicians, hospitality businesses, and young people entering maritime careers. Our task is to make sure this opportunity translates into real jobs and skills for the people of eThekwini," Mbhele explained.

Key project milestones

The municipality signed a letter of intent with Navigo in Viareggio, Italy, in March 2026, introducing Durban's new route to the international superyacht community.

In July, the municipal council approved a three-year partnership with Navigo and authorised the development of a KZN Superyacht Implementation Plan.

The city engaged global industry leaders at the Monaco Yacht Show in September under the Navigo umbrella.

In October, eThekwini participated in discussions on the blue economy at the African Boating Conference in Cape Town, represented by Captain Londy Ngcobo (Ship Navigator and Africa's First Female Dredge Master).

Durban will host the YARE On Tour Symposium at Moses Mabhida Stadium in November, bringing together captains, shipyards, refit specialists, marine companies, ports, institutions, and international stakeholders around the development of new yachting routes and destinations.

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Supporting the ocean economy

The initiative aligns with national and provincial ocean economy priorities, including Operation Phakisa: Unlocking the economic potential of South Africa's oceans, and the Oceans Economy Master Plan 2035.

It also complements the TNPA's Ship Repair and Manufacturing Plan, which seeks to expand private-sector participation through a landlord port model and concessions, as well as the work of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group.

The municipality has called on investors, maritime businesses, and skills development partners to engage with the programme ahead of the November symposium.