Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Wants Easier Cross-Border Trade

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah wants Namibia and Angola to improve cross-border trade by reducing administrative delays, transport constraints and other obstacles that increase the cost of doing business.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Angola-Namibia Bi-National Commission in Luanda on Monday, she said the countries' shared border should create economic opportunities rather than hinder commerce, particularly for small-scale traders.

"Our common border should serve as a bridge to economic opportunity rather than a barrier to commerce," she said.

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Nandi-Ndaitwah called for stronger cooperation among customs, immigration and other border authorities, improved information-sharing and measures to facilitate legitimate trade.

She said the two countries must also move beyond signing agreements and focus on implementing them to improve people's lives.

A legal audit conducted in 2024 identified more than 60 bilateral agreements between Namibia and Angola, covering trade, border management, infrastructure, energy, water security and transport.

"Our people will not be impressed by the number of agreements we signed; they want to see a positive impact in their day-to-day lives," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted opportunities for cooperation around Angola's Lobito Refinery in petroleum products, logistics, storage and distribution, subject to commercial viability.

The president welcomed the 2026 Angola-Namibia inter-connector project, saying energy cooperation could strengthen regional energy security and support industrialisation.

She said both countries should add value to their natural resources to create jobs and drive economic growth.

The commission follows the two countries' 2019 decision to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level of cooperation.