Zimbabwe: Two Dead, Three Seriously Injured in Bindura Mine Blast

Two people have been killed and three others seriously injured in a blasting accident at Goldry Mining Syndicate in Bindura, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred on 17 October 2026 during blasting operations at the mine, raising fresh concerns about safety in the country's mining sector.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the bodies of the two victims had been taken to Bindura Hospital for postmortem examinations.

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The three injured victims were referred to Howard Hospital for treatment.

Police have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Last week, an explosion occurred at the Buchwa Iron Mining Company (BIMCO) / Intrachem explosives magazine facility in Redcliff.

Preliminary investigations by the Municipality of Redcliff and the Civil Protection Unit suggest the blast was triggered by suspected thieves who attempted to break into or steal explosives from the magazine.

One security guard (employed by Midsec) was killed. Reports indicate he was found tied up at the scene.

The massive shockwave was heard as far away as Kwekwe.

At least 150 houses and roughly 10 to 80+ commercial and public properties including the Civic Centre, Hotel Redcliff, City Gate, and homes across suburbs like Rutendo and Torwood--suffered structural damage, collapsed ceilings and shattered windows.