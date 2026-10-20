Kenya: Gachagua Hosts Sifuna-Led Team After Return From U.S.

20 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua hosted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at his Wamunyoro residence.

The meeting took place hours after Gachagua returned to Kenya following close to two months in the United States.

The engagement brings together Gachagua and members of the Linda Mwananchi faction at a time when political alignments are taking shape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua returned to his Wamunyoro home after spending close to two months in the United States.

His itinerary included Spokane in Washington, Portland in Oregon, Kansas, Dallas in Texas and Boston in Massachusetts.

The former Deputy President held engagements with Kenyans living in the diaspora.

Gachagua had earlier said he would stay in the US for an extended period, linking the decision to his desire to make political decisions away from what he described as undue influence from his associates.

"I will stay for a while, and there is a reason; there are things I'm planning that cannot be planned here."

He said being away from his political associates would give him an opportunity to reflect and make decisions independently.

"When I'm here there's a lot of influence - Kaguchia tells me this, Methu that; this pulls me one way, this the other way. I want to make decisions without undue influence," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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