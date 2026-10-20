African Development Bank Group Advances Sustainable Financing for Transboundary Waters At Iwc11 in Bali

announcement

WHAT: African Development Bank Group participation at the 11th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Biennial International Waters Conference (IWC11) WHO: African Development Bank Group WHEN: 17-22 October 2026 WHERE: Anvaya Beach Resort, Bali, Indonesia

The African Development Bank Group is participating in the 11th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Biennial International Waters Conference (IWC11), bringing its experience in financing sustainable development to global discussions on the future of transboundary waters and shared marine and freshwater ecosystems. IWC11 is taking place in Bali, Indonesia from 17 - 22 October 2026 under the theme "Shared Waters, Transformative Solutions: Enabling Systems Change."

A key focus of the Bank's engagement will be sustainable financing. On 17 October, the Bank co-hosted the pre-conference workshop "From GEF Grants to Sustainable Investments: Financing the Future of Transboundary Waters and Shared Ecosystems," alongside the International Waters Learning Exchange and Resource Network (GEF IW:LEARN), the Asian Development Bank, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank. The workshop explored practical ways to move GEF International Waters projects beyond reliance on grant funding towards sustainable public and private investment, including blended finance and financing from multilateral development banks.

During the workshop, the Bank Group led practical sessions on financing the transition to sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. Participants examined barriers to bankability, identified appropriate financing solutions, and developed proposals for investors and briefing notes for Ministries of Finance.

During IWC11, the Bank also contributed to a session titled "Celebrating & Calibrating: The Next-Gen TDA/SAP for Marine Governance," focusing on the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis and Strategic Action Programme (TDA/SAP) approach. The session explored how Strategic Action Programmes can be permanently embedded into governance structures and supported by sustainable post-project financing. It also produced recommendations to shape future TDA/SAP approaches and the GEF's ninth replenishment cycle (GEF-9).

The Bank's participation in IWC11 is allowing it to showcase its International Waters and Blue Economy work in Africa, engage with the GEF and other partners, discuss ideas for future joint AfDB-GEF International Waters projects, and strengthen partnerships for future operations.

For more information on IWC11: https://iwlearn.net/11th-international-waters-conference-iwc11

https://iwlearn.net/11th-international-waters-conference-iwc11 For more information on the Bank Group's partnership with GEF: https://www.afdb.org/en/topics-and-sectors/initiatives-partnerships/global-environment-facility-gef

Media contact: Sonia Borrini, Communication Knowledge Management Specialist | email: s.borrini@afdb,org