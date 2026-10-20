Africa: CAF Confirms Draw Procedure for CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has confirmed the draw procedure for the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026.

The tournament will be staged in Egypt from 01 to 15 November 2026.

The draw will take place in Cairo today and will be streamed live on CAF TV from 14h00 local time (11h00 GMT).

The eight qualified clubs will be divided into two groups of four teams each, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

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The eight participating clubs have qualified through their respective regional zones, alongside the defending champions and the host nation.

CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026 Teams: Host nation: FC Masar (Egypt), AS FAR (Morocco, Fath Union Sport (Morocco), USFAS Bamako (Mali), AMPEM Darkoa (Ghana) or Edo Queens (Nigeria), Lékié Football Girls (Cameroon), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Kawempe Muslim Ladies (Uganda)

The eight participating clubs have been divided into two levels based on their performances in the last three editions of the competition.

Host club FC Masar will be placed in position A1, while defending champions AS FAR will occupy position B1.

Pot 1 - Level I

§ Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

§ USFAS Bamako (Mali)

These two clubs have been identified as the best-ranked teams based on their performances in the last three editions of the competition.

Pot 2 - Level II

§ Kawempe Muslim Ladies (Uganda)

§ Lékié Football Girls (Cameroon)

§ Fath Union Sport (Morocco)

§ WAFU Zone B representative (to be confirmed)

Pot A will determine the positions of the teams drawn into Group A (A2, A3 and A4), while Pot B will determine the positions of the teams drawn into Group B (B2, B3 and B4).

The draw will follow a defined sequence to determine the composition of the two groups.

Step 1: Fixed positions

FC Masar will be placed in position A1, while AS FAR will occupy position B1.

Step 2: Pot 1

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§ The draw will begin with the two teams in Pot 1.

§ The first team drawn will be allocated to Group A, with its position determined by a draw from Pot A.

§ The second team drawn will be allocated to Group B, with its position determined by a draw from Pot B.

Step 3: Pot 2

§ The draw will then proceed to Pot 2, with a special measure in place to avoid having both Moroccan clubs in the same group.

§ Fath Union Sport will be represented by a ball of a different colour and drawn first. The club will be assigned to Group A, with its position determined by the draw from Pot A.

§ The second team drawn from Pot 2 will be allocated to Group B, with its position determined by a draw from Pot B.

§ The same procedure will be repeated for the remaining teams until all eight clubs have been assigned to their respective groups and positions.

For more on the CAF Women's Champions League, please visit www.cafonline.com

Further Enquiries:

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com