Africa: Charraoui - 'We Give Everything to Make Them Proud'

Soufian Charraoui says Morocco's hunger has not faded as the defending champions prepare for another TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON final on home soil.

The Netherlands-based pivot scored twice in Atlas Lions 6-0 semifinal win over Egypt at the Salle Moulay Abdellah, which sent the Hicham Dguig's charges to their fourth consecutive final. After the pulsating match, he told CAFOnline that staying on top is harder than getting there.

"We work very hard to get here," Charraoui said. "It's difficult to become good, but more difficult to stay good, so we train a lot and the coach talks with us a lot."

He credited the squad's unity and its backing at home. "We have the best president in the world, and he helps us a lot. We're very happy with our King, who helps us too. You can't give that back.

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"We fight for each other, we die for each other. We have the best fans in the world, and we can't let them down. We give everything to make them proud."

Charraoui said the team's approach did not change against Egypt. "Every match we go all out. Egypt is a very good team, but we train hard and prepare too, and the coach helps us a lot."

He was also respectful of the opposition. "They don't just look strong, they are strong, with good players from clubs like Benfica and Inter Movistar. Every country is welcome to play in ours."

Looking ahead to Wednesday's final against Angola, he kept the focus on the trophy.

"Our mindset is to win the cup here, and we'll do everything to prepare for the final. It's not an easy match, but we hope to win, inshallah."

Charraoui also revealed that he nearly missed the tournament. "I wasn't in good shape. I had a problem with my foot for three months. I was preparing at the King's complex and wasn't on the list at first, but a day before the tournament I got the green light and was added."

He thanked the medical staff and coach Hicham Dguig for getting him back.

"I'm very thankful to the medical staff and the coach for those four days. I'm back now and feel very good and confident. I can play and fight for my country."

The hosts will take Angola in the final on Wednesday, 21 October at 20h00 local time, as they seek to retain their title on home soil. Egypt will face Algeria in the third-place match at 17h00.