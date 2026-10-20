Kenya: Ruto Proposes Paye Exemption for Workers Earning Up to Ksh32,333

Nairobi — President William Ruto has proposed exempting workers earning KSh32,333 or less per month from Pay As You Earn income tax, in a move he says will increase disposable income for low-income households.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Ruto said the proposal is among four measures his administration intends to pursue to ease financial pressure on Kenyans and expand economic opportunities.

The President said the tax relief would leave affected workers with more money to meet household expenses, including food, transport and school costs.

Ruto said the National Treasury would submit the proposals to Parliament the following week for consideration.

The other measures include exempting land transactions valued at KSh1 million or less from stamp duty, removing the 25 per cent import duty on mobile phones through the necessary legal and regional customs processes, and expanding the National Internship Programme to accommodate an additional 50,000 young people from January 2027.

The proposed tax exemption would require the relevant legislative processes before taking effect.