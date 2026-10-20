Kenya: Ruto Says Electoral Mandate Is Not a Blank Cheque

Nairobi — President William Ruto says his administration must remain accountable to Kenyans, insisting that winning an election does not give the government a blank cheque to govern without scrutiny.

Speaking during this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Ruto said his administration had a responsibility to deliver on the commitments made to Kenyans during the 2022 election campaign.

"Kenyans, particularly young people, have taken to the streets to express their frustration, sometimes over the cost of living, taxation, unemployment, and the pace of change."

"Their protests remind us that an electoral mandate does not silence the people between elections. Citizens retain the right to question their government, challenge its decisions, and demand better. We must listen, respond, and remain answerable for the commitments we made," Ruto stated.

The President said the government's manifesto was a covenant with the people, grounded in constitutional values of dignity, equality, social justice and equal opportunity.

"We asked Kenyans to vote for an agenda, not identity. They gave us a mandate, not a blank check. They demanded results, not excuses. That demand for accountability has not always been comfortable," he said.

He said the public's demand for results must be met with action rather than excuses