Botswana: Ga Maila Sports and Cultural Festival Nigh

Gaborone — The Ga Maila Sports and Cultural Festival scheduled for October 31 in Kanye at Mmakgodumo Gardens aims to preserve Bangwaketse culture, norms and traditions.

Event organiser, Monaka Monaka said during a press conference in Gaborone recently, that the cultural festival would feature sport and cultural tourism.

"The event will feature a soccer tournament from grassroots sport development as a build up to the main event of cultural festivities," said Monaka.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ahead of the festival, Monaka said there would be a heritage drive-through on October 23, to showcase sites that make up GaNgwaketse.

He said the tour would start at Polokwe site, proceeding to Mmamokhasi, Dihalana tsa Kanye, Sir Ketumile Masire Monument and ending at Mmakgodumo Dam, where the main festival would take place.

Held under the theme: Re Ipelela Ngwao Ka Go Kopanya Dichaba," he said the cultural festival aimed to cultivate an inclusive platform where young athletes could showcase their talents and equally give space to cultural practitioners to pass down historical traditions.

Furthermore, Monaka said the event would seek to create tangible economic opportunities for youth and small businesses by generating direct income for independent catering vendors, service providers, technical equipment suppliers, and transport teams.

He also said through the event, they would upskill local youth through hands-on volunteer roles in sports coordination, event logistics, safety monitoring, and guest hospitality.

He said the day would include traditional games and dikhwaere featuring groups from GaNgwaketse, Kgatleng and Barolong.

On the evening of the day of the event, Monaka said festivities would continue with a music festival featuring local artists and DJs.

He said some of the proceeds from the cultural showcase would go toward sport development in GaNgwaketse and the Bathoen Trust.

BOPA