Mozambique: Government to Auction Seized Minerals

20 October 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The Mozambican government plans to auction minerals seized as part of efforts to promote transparent and legal mineral trading.

Speaking on Monday at the Conference on Adding Value to Mineral Resources (CAVAME-d 2026), which is taking place in the port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, the Minister Mineral Resources and Energy, Estêvão Pale, the action is aimed at strengthening the fight against illegal trade and ensuring the proper handling of resources seized by the State.

According to Pale, there is a need to turn the country's minerals and energy resources into productive investment that supports industrialization, creates jobs, increases revenue and strengthens domestic companies.

As part of the event, the government is presenting investment packages for Northern Province of Niassa and Nampula, as well as southern provinces of Inhambane and Gaza.

The packages identify opportunities to process raw materials locally into higher-value products and provide information on available resources, investment and financing requirements, infrastructure needs and potential markets.

CAVAME-d 2026, which includes a conference on 21 October on logistics and air transport requirements for the extractive industry, runs until 24 October.

(AIM)

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