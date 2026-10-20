Nigeria: 'Don't Send Money Home, Ask Them to Elect Capable Leaders,' Peter Obi Tells UK-Based Nigerians

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the remark on Sunday during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the UK.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians living in the United Kingdom to stop sending money to people in Nigeria who ask them for financial help, but instead ask them to elect capable leaders that will stamp out corruption in the country.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the remark on Sunday during a town hall meeting with his supporters in the UK.

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A video clip which showed him making the remarks has been circulating on social media.

The NDC candidate told the UK-based Nigerians that endemic corruption in Nigeria was pushing their relatives in the country to seek financial support from them.

The former governor suggested that the need to send money to people living in Nigeria might not stop if credible leaders who would tackle corruption were not elected into public offices.

"You have people at home who are begging you for money. Tell them no. Tell them let's put somebody (in leadership position) who has proven (capacity)," he said.

Continuing, Mr Obi said he was not a "saint" but saved funds in the government's treasury during his time as governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.

"I wasn't the only person who has been a governor and I challenged people and said, 'if there is one governor who has saved 10 per cent of what I saved,(let him come out)' and nobody has.

"(So you can tell Nigerians), let's start (supporting) this one (Mr Obi) who is maybe less corrupt. We're not saying he's not corrupt, but less," he said, referring to himself as the "less corrupt politician."

'You're my strategy'

Mr Obi, who ran for the presidency as the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election won by President Bola Tinubu, claimed that unnamed politicians had engaged several people to attack and abuse him on social media to discredit him because of his criticism of corrupt politicians and stealing in the country.

The former governor said that most of those contracted to attack and abuse him do so in the comment sections of his social media posts.

"People are being paid today. You even heard somebody who said they paid 4000 people. All they pay them is through many posts they made on Peter Obi," he said, without mentioning names.

One participant then asked about his strategy to stop the situation.

"You're my strategy," Mr Obi responded, adding, "By the time you, who is exposed, say 'I don't want to hear this nonsense. What I want to hear is what ideas you have'."

The NDC candidate explained that Nigerians ought to assess candidates based on their determination to fight corruption.

"I am talking to you now, saying 'lets fight corruption.' Somebody can come here without saying that," he said.

The former governor stressed Nigerians should begin to reject corrupt politicians who pay them to attack and abuse opposition politicians on social media.

"It is because of the money they're sharing that there are no hospitals in Nigeria. It is because that money they're stealing to buy properties abroad is why there are no schools in Nigeria," he stated.

He stressed that unlike in other countries, Nigerians often celebrate corrupt politicians rather than condemning them.

"I need you people and that is why I'm having lunch with you today. This lunch is for you to say, 'Hey. Wait a minute. This man came and what he said is the reality of our problem. Let's deal with it,"' Mr Obi said.

My message has been twisted

Mr Obi's comment regarding the issue of sending financial assistance to people living in Nigeria has generated several reactions.

But in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, the NDC candidate claimed his message had been twisted by political opponents.

The former governor said he has decided to address "the distortion of my message" even though his media office had issued "a responsible clarification on the situation."

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"I never asked them (UK-based Nigerians) to abandon their loved ones. My concern is that Nigeria should not remain a country where millions depend on relatives abroad for basic survival.

"Our goal must be to build a nation that provides jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, and economic opportunities for its citizens," he clarified.

The politician said he "deeply appreciates" Nigerians in the diaspora who work tirelessly and make enormous sacrifices to support their families back home.

"Their remittances pay for school fees, hospital bills, rent, and feeding expenses. Their patriotism and sacrifices deserve our profound respect," he stated.

He added: "Political opponents may twist my message, but the truth remains clear: I am not asking Nigerians abroad to abandon their families.

"I am advocating for a Nigeria that will no longer abandon its own people."