Ethiopia: News - 13-Year-Old Girl Killed After Flag Dispute in Borana's Moyale - Protesters Block Transport Services

Addis Abeba — The opening of a new Somali Region administration office and the raising of its flag in Moyale town in Borana zone of Oromia regional state on October 18 triggered an exchange of gunfire between Somali regional forces and Oromia local militias, leaving a 13-year-old girl dead and prompting protests that disrupted transport services and forced businesses to close on Monday, residents told Addis Standard.

Residents who spoke to Addis Standard accuse the Somali Region Police of shooting at the child and killing her instantly.

Meanwhile, residents from the Somali side told Addis Standard that the girl was killed in crossfire between the two sides. Following the incident, elders and security officials reportedly agreed on Monday to remove the Somali Region's flag. However, the decision prompted demonstrations by Somali resident particularly in Kebele 02 on Tuesday that disrupted transport services and forced businesses and bus stations to close amid security fears.

Mallicha Diida, a resident of Moyale's Kebele 02, told Addis Standard that the latest incident was part of a recurring cycle of violence in the town.

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"In Moyale, human blood has been spilled year after year. Last Sunday, when Somali Regional administration bodies opened a new mayor's office around Kebele 02 and hoisted the Somali Region flag, this act deeply angered many people," he said.

Mallicha said gunfire subsequently broke out between Oromia militia members and Somali Region police, prompting the immediate intervention of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), which stopped the exchange.

He alleged that Somali Region police shot and killed the 13-year-old girl, describing the incident as an act of "cruelty and lawlessness". He said the officers had killed the child rather than hold those responsible for any alleged wrongdoing accountable, claiming they accused her of throwing stones at them.

A resident on the Somali side offered a different account, telling Addis Standard that the Somali-side Moyale town administration had merely relocated its office from its previous premises to a new location.

"When they attempted to bring office equipment and hoist the flag, Oromia Region militias opened fire on the Somali Region police to prevent them from succeeding. The young girl was killed in the middle of this, but Somali Region security forces did not target or kill that child," the resident said, rejecting allegations that Somali Region forces were responsible for her death.

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However, a security official who spoke to Addis Standard said Somali Region security forces killed the 13-year-old in connection with the dispute over the flag. The official said the two sides exchanged gunfire for several minutes before the ENDF intervened and halted the shooting.

Shuraa Waariyoo, the girl's uncle, identified her as Diqqoo Jaataan Aagaa and said her body had not been buried as of Tuesday. He alleged that Somali Region forces had taken the body following the killing and said the family was still in discussions with the relevant authorities to secure its return.

Security forces from both sides and the ENDF held discussions following the incident. However, the security official told Addis Standard that the talks failed to produce an agreement.

Moyale has repeatedly experienced clashes linked to territorial disputes between Borana communities in Oromia and Garre communities in the Somali Region, resulting in deaths, displacement and the burning of residents' homes.

Tensions intensified in July and August 2025 after the Somali Regional State approved an administrative restructuring plan that created new woredas and zonal administrations, drawing protests and criticism from Oromo opposition parties over changes affecting contested territories. Subsequent clashes along the Oromia-Somali border killed residents and displaced more than 288,000 people.