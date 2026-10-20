Ethiopia: Prisoner of History, Not Geography

opinion

Addis Abeba — In early October 2026, Ethiopia and Eritrea took their quarrel to the UN Security Council by letter. Addis Abeba told council members that Eritrean troops had advanced up to 60 km into Tigray, which Eritrea denies. Asmara replied by calling the accusation a declaration of war and asking the council to take deterrent measures. Ethiopia also alleges that Eritrea is helping fund, mobilize, and direct armed groups in the north. Eritrea, for its part, says Addis Abeba is using its demand for sea access, along with the refrain that Ethiopia "cannot remain a prisoner of geography," as a pretext for military escalation. Officially, Ethiopia says it would pursue access through peace and dialogue.

Beneath the exchange of letters lies a misunderstanding of geopolitical theory. When leaders frame Ethiopia, a country of more than 120 million people, as trapped in a landlocked cell by an accident of nature, they borrow shorthand from Tim Marshall's best-selling Prisoners of Geography. It is the kind of snappy line that makes a regional crisis sound like spatial fate.

It is a compelling narrative, but it misreads physical geography. Ethiopia's landlocked condition is historical, legal, and political. That is not semantic pedantry; it dictates the cure. If a state is trapped by nature, only brute force or miraculous engineering can break its walls. If it is trapped by human choices, then diplomacy, international law, and regional trade corridors are the proper keys.

What a "Prisoner of Geography" actually means

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Marshall's framework applies to immutable physical constraints: terrain that cannot be flattened, climates that cannot be negotiated with, and distances that cannot be erased. Russia is the classic case.

Russia's western frontier rests on the North European Plain, a vast flat corridor from Germany to Moscow with no mountain range to stop an invader. Napoleon crossed it in 1812; Hitler in 1941. That vulnerability has driven centuries of Russian effort to push buffer zones westward. On the water, Russia has thousands of miles of coastline but few useful outlets. Murmansk stays ice-free but is hemmed in by the Greenland-Iceland-UK gap. The Black Sea fleet must pass through the Turkish-controlled Bosporus. The Baltic exits squeeze through the Danish straits, and Vladivostok is ice-affected in winter and tucked behind the Japanese archipelago. Catherine the Great's drive to the Black Sea answered this problem, and the problem has outlived her. Whether ruled by a Tsar, a Soviet commissar, or a modern president, the Kremlin keeps getting handed the same geography exam, and the water questions never get easier.

This gives us a diagnostic test: a true prisoner of geography remains imprisoned no matter how many times the regime changes, the ideology shifts, or treaties are signed.

Consider the rivers of Sub-Saharan Africa. The Congo and the Zambezi carry immense volumes of water, yet rapids, cataracts, and steep escarpments break them into disconnected stretches, preventing continuous navigation from the interior to the sea. Europe's navigable rivers carried goods straight to its ports. No act of parliament or diplomatic summit can persuade a waterfall to flow upstream.

Applying the test to Ethiopia

Ethiopia fails the test. Its topography is formidable: a volcanic highland massif carved by gorges and split by the Great Rift Valley, which made internal transport a historical challenge. But access to the Red Sea is a different spatial question. The coast is not separated from the highlands by impassable barriers, and Ethiopia has used it.

Ethiopia's access to the sea has always been a matter of arrangements, not terrain. It reached the water first by the Franco-Ethiopian railway to Djibouti, which arrived in Addis Abeba in 1917, then, after the 1952 federation with Eritrea, through Assab and Massawa. Even after independence in 1993, cargo kept moving through Assab until the 1998-2000 war closed it. The land never changed. The paperwork did.

Ethiopia's access to the sea has always been a matter of arrangements, not terrain."

Ethiopia did not lose its coast because tectonic plates threw a tantrum or a mountain range erupted overnight. It lost the sea because of politics, the one force that can relocate a border faster than continental drift. The chain of events is long: Ottoman and Egyptian expansion along the coast; Italian colonization and the creation of Eritrea as a distinct unit; the 1952 UN federation; the 1962 annexation under Emperor Haile Selassie; a thirty-year war of independence; the 1993 referendum; and the breakdown of relations in 1998. Every link was a human decision. When Eritrea became independent, Assab became a foreign port, not because the earth shifted but because of a referendum that Ethiopia's own transitional government agreed to and the international community recognized.

Ethiopia is not a prisoner of geography. It is a prisoner of history.

Global Lessons: Bolivia, Switzerland, and international law

The distinction between historical contingency and geographic destiny is well illustrated elsewhere. Bolivia lost its Pacific coastline to Chile in the War of the Pacific in the 1880s. Like Ethiopia, it became landlocked through a lost war and later treaties, not because a mountain range rose between its cities and the sea. Bolivia still marks a Day of the Sea each year and keeps a navy on Lake Titicaca, a remarkable act of national memory. Yet when it took Chile to the International Court of Justice, the court ruled in 2018 that Chile had no obligation to negotiate sovereign access. Bolivia's practical economic life has gone on through transit corridors and port facilities on the Chilean and Peruvian coasts.

Switzerland, an Alpine nation with no coast, moves its exports down the Rhine to Rotterdam under negotiated transit arrangements with its neighbors.

The pattern is clear: where landlocked status is the product of history and borders, commercial access is solved through law, diplomacy, and shared infrastructure, not by claiming a neighbor's territory. International law reflects this. Article 125 of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea guarantees landlocked states a right of access to and from the sea and freedom of transit. It grants a right of transit, not a right to a sovereign coastline.

The danger of misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosing a political problem as geographic destiny is a dangerous policy mistake. If a nation convinces itself that it sits in a permanent cage imposed by nature, peaceful tools start to look inadequate, and force starts to look like liberation.

To be fair to Addis Abeba, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed describes the quest for sea access as irreversible while stressing his commitment to diplomacy. But rhetoric about spatial entitlement has a way of outrunning the diplomacy it promises. The 1998-2000 war killed tens of thousands, devastated both economies, and ended with Ethiopia cut off from Assab, the opposite of its intended effect.

Critics will say that Eritrea's own secession shows borders do change. They do, and the difference is consent. Eritrea's independence came through a referendum that Ethiopia's government accepted. Taking a port by force would set a different precedent: that population size or historical grievance justifies redrawing sovereign boundaries. On a continent whose borders were largely drawn by colonial cartographers, that principle would threaten the foundations of the African Union and, in time, Ethiopia's own boundaries.

The alternatives are practical, if imperfect. Djibouti handles most of Ethiopia's trade, and diversifying through Berbera, Lamu, and Port Sudan would reduce dependence on it. Each comes with caveats: Berbera lies in Somaliland, whose status Somalia contests, and Port Sudan sits in a country at war. The strongest option is a negotiated commercial arrangement with Eritrea itself, such as port-use rights, shared infrastructure, and trade guarantees, built on the Algiers Agreement framework that both sides signed in 2000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia's economic frustration is legitimate. Over-reliance on one corridor through Djibouti burdens Ethiopian businesses, creates strategic vulnerability and constrains a giant economy. Acknowledging that does not require mislabeling its cause.

Russia cannot negotiate away the flat open corridor of the North European Plain, and African inland states cannot treaty away river cataracts. Ethiopia can negotiate, build, and trade its way to secure, diversified sea access. Geology may even help eventually: the Afar rift is slowly pulling Africa apart, and some geologists expect a new sea to form there in millions of years. Diplomacy is faster.

Ethiopia is not locked in a natural prison. The cell was built by human history, and its door can be opened by human diplomacy.

Conclusion

The "prisoner of geography" narrative inherently invites military solutions, tempting leaders to enforce their will through force rather than diplomacy. Yet, territory and seaports seized at the barrel of a gun cannot deliver long-term security. True statesmanship lies in converting battlefield leverage into lasting political settlements before war becomes inevitable. Negotiation must not be a desperate last resort pursued only when ammunition is spent, and the economy has collapsed--as the Derg regime learned far too late after squandering its golden opportunities for peace. Real military maturity is measured by using power to forge peace while strong. As Scripture reminds us to remember our Creator in our youth, the optimal time to secure the Horn of Africa's future is during moments of strength. AS

Editor's Note: Daniel Kassahun, Ph.D., is an associate professor of geography based in Texas, USA. His research focuses on geospatial analysis, and he writes about the geographical dimensions of socio-economic and political challenges in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa. Daniel can be reached at daniel.kassahun@gmail.com