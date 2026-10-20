Kenya: Ruto Says Democracy Must Go Beyond Elections to Deliver Economic Freedom

Nairobi — President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto led the country in marking Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Tuesday.

In his address, the President said his administration has made significant progress in key sectors of the economy in the past four years, including fulfilling the commitments made under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"To consolidate these gains, we shall table four additional measures before Parliament next week aimed at putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Kenyans," he pointed out.

He said the Government has developed proposals to exempt Kenyans earning KSh32,333 or less a month from Pay As You Earn (PAYE) income tax.

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"First, we have prepared a proposal to exempt Kenyans earning Sh32,333 per month or less from paying income tax," President Ruto stated.

The President explained that the exemption would provide relief to workers on modest incomes, allowing them to retain more earnings for household expenses.

Second, President Ruto said the National Treasury has proposed the exemption of land and property transactions valued at KSh1 million or less from stamp duty, while introducing progressive rates for higher-value transactions.

Third, the President said the Government proposes to abolish 25 per cent import duty on mobile phones, making them more affordable and enabling more Kenyans to access the opportunities of the digital economy.

Additionally, he announced that beginning January 2027, the Government proposes to expand the Public Service internship programme from a few thousands to 50,000 young Kenyans.

,"We will expand the National Internship Programme to accommodate 50,000 young Kenyans out of college, out of our TVETs, out of KMTC and out of our universities," President Ruto announced.

The President pointed out that the interns would receive a monthly stipend during their internship, adding that the expanded programme would use a transparent, digital and merit-based system to determine the beneficiaries.

At the same time, he stated that Kenya's democracy must become a contest of ideas, policies, and programmes, and not a competition in ethnic mathematics, personality attacks or empty sloganeering.

He said every leader should be prepared to present a credible record, a clear vision where they want to take the country, and a practical plan for getting there.

"No Government programme is above criticism. No leader is beyond accountability. We should debate the merits of competing proposals, question their costs and demand results," President Ruto said.

He went on: "But let our disagreements produce better policies, not deeper divisions. No one should seek power without accepting accountability. No one should seek leadership without responsibility."

The President challenged those opposed to his flagship programmes to explain what they would do differently if elected.

"Beyond what you oppose, what do you propose?" he asked.

President Ruto singled out the Affordable Housing Programme and universal healthcare under the Social Health Authority (SHA), challenging critics to provide alternative solutions to the country's housing needs and the financial burden families face over medical bills.

"If you disagree with affordable housing, tell Kenyans how you would provide decent homes and create jobs," President Ruto challenged opposition leaders.

He added: "If you oppose our healthcare reforms, explain how you would ensure that no family is forced to organise a harambee to settle a hospital bill."

The President pointed out that there is no contradiction between democracy, constitutionalism, the rule of law and economic transformation.

He said constitutionalism limits the exercise of power, saying democracy gives citizens the freedom to choose.

"A credible development agenda gives that choice substance, and accountability gives it consequences. None can replace the other. Together, they give meaning to the sacrifices of our heroes," he said.

President Ruto said the freedom the country won at Independence must never end at the ballot box, noting that it must reach the classroom, the farm, the hospital, the workplace, the marketplace, and every home in every village.

"As we honour the heroes and heroines who fought for our independence, we are reminded of the ideals of equality, dignity and shared opportunity for which they sacrificed," President Ruto noted.

He added: "These are the same ideals that continue to guide our efforts to build a more inclusive and prosperous Kenya."

Additionally, the President pledged to create two million digital jobs over the next three years as part of the country's economic transformation agenda.

He stated that the Government would expand opportunities in the digital economy alongside overseas employment and jobs generated through affordable housing and related investments.

The President set a target of one million overseas jobs and two million jobs in housing and related investments within three years.

"I will also present to Kenyans the next phase of our agenda: Increasing agricultural and dairy production, expanding industrialisation, unlocking our natural resources and accelerating our transition towards a modern and competitive services economy," he said.

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President Ruto also said that the NYOTA programme has made a major impact on youth empowerment, pointing out that more than 700,000 young people are receiving training and 120,000 young entrepreneurs have received capital and mentorship to establish businesses and create sustainable livelihoods.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called for stronger African cooperation, drawing parallels between sporting competition and the continent's pursuit of shared prosperity.

"Our athletes have run side by side. Together, they have shown the world what Africa can achieve. We race as rivals; we build as partners," Mr Ahmed said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki commended President Ruto for expanding democracy, civil liberties and social and economic rights during his four years in office.

Prof Kindiki said Kenya had made significant progress in strengthening democratic institutions and improving the lives of citizens in a bigger way than ever since independence.

"Today, Kenya has strong democratic credentials and enjoys significant civil liberties," he said.