Sudan War - Drones Rain Death On Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile

Khartoum / Nyala / Ed Daein / Damazin — A drone strike on Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur, killed 19 civilians and injured 21 others, according to the Sudan Founding Alliance, which says a restaurant north of the main market was hit. Four people, including three children, have been killed by drone strikes in two locations in eastern Khartoum,

The Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) has condemned the attack, which it attributes to a drone operated by the Sudanese Armed Forces, saying it endangered civilian lives and deepened suffering amid Sudan's worsening humanitarian crisis.

Sources close to the Sudanese Armed Forces say the strike targeted Ed Daein prison and other military facilities.

The Sudanese Armed Forces also bombed Nyala on Monday, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries.

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The Sudan Founding Alliance says attacks on other areas of Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile form "part of a systematic campaign by the armed forces and affiliated militias". It calls for urgent international intervention to halt what it describes as an escalating campaign against unarmed civilians.

The alliance demands an immediate halt to attacks that put civilians at risk in Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile, an independent and transparent investigation, and the prosecution of those responsible.

It also calls on international organisations to condemn the attacks, provide urgent medical care, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches those affected.

Four killed in drone attacks on Khartoum

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, four people, including three children, have been killed by drone strikes in two locations in eastern Khartoum, after the Sudanese capital came under attack by RSF forces.

On Monday morning, the drones attempted to target Khartoum airport and other facilities, before striking areas in eastern Khartoum later in the day.

Videos circulated on social media appeared to show two drones flying over Khartoum airport, while military sources said the Sudanese Armed Forces had managed to shoot them down.

Sources said the drones killed three children, including two siblings, and a man at two separate locations east of Khartoum airport and in Nasser Extension.

The Sudanese Armed Forces say they have repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North in the southern Blue Nile region.

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The Fourth Infantry Division in Damazin, which is part of the Sudanese Armed Forces, says it repelled an attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North), led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, on Monday morning.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the division's media office says its soldiers and supporting forces carried out a targeted military operation in the Al Baraka area of the southern sector of the Blue Nile region, engaging RSF and SPLM-North forces.

The statement says the troops blocked the attackers' advance, destroyed several vehicles and pieces of equipment, and forced the attacking forces to retreat under fire.

Fighting continues across the Blue Nile region between the Sudanese Armed Forces on one side and the RSF and SPLM-North on the other, with the opposing sides repeatedly exchanging control of towns and other areas.