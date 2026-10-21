South Africa: SA's Immigration Conundrum Is Not At the Border - It Is At the Union Buildings

Scapegoating migrants won't fix a deliberately broken Home Affairs system or create jobs. South Africa needs real administrative leadership, not political theatre.

Every few months, South Africa undergoes a similar ritual.

A clinic is overwhelmed in Hillbrow. A township business is looted. A truck is burnt on the N3. A mother in Limpopo gives birth on the floor because the maternity ward is full. And immediately, we point at the foreigner.

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Then politicians arrive with loudhailers. One party promises to close the border. Another promises to give everyone documents. Another promises to deport 12 million people in 12 months - a logistical impossibility that would require a fleet of planes we don't have.

And after the march, after the speech, nothing changes. The border remains porous, Home Affairs remains broken and the poor - both South African and foreign - continue to fight over crumbs at the margins of the mainstream economy.

The immigration challenge in South Africa is real. But what it demonstrates above all is a massive, sustained failure of political leadership.

1. We have confused control with cruelty

South Africa has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. It promises rights to "everyone", not just citizens. We signed the UN Refugee Convention. We are a member of the African Union, which preaches Pan-Africanism.

But we...