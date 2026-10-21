Liberia Reaffirms Maritime Partnership With China .... Calls for Stronger Global Cooperation to Protect Seafarers

Shanghai, China -- October 20, 2026--The Commissioner/ CEO the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. has reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation with the People's Republic of China and advancing multilateral collaboration to address emerging challenges in global shipping.

Speaking at the 6th North Bund Forum in Shanghai, China, Commissioner Lighe described China as a trusted partner of Liberia, highlighting the longstanding diplomatic and economic relationship between the two countries and the importance of continued cooperation in maritime transport, shipping security, environmental protection, and capacity-building.

The Liberua Maritime Boss expressed appreciation to China's Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai Municipal Government for their continued engagement with Liberia and for providing a platform for international dialogue on emerging trends in global shipping and aviation.

He underscored the importance of the Liberia-China Maritime Transport Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control cooperation as key instruments supporting bilateral maritime relations.

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"China remains a true and trusted partner of Liberia," Commissioner Lighe emphasized, noting that cooperation between the two countries continues to contribute to their shared interests and the advancement of international trade.

Commissioner Lighe stressed that bilateral partnerships and multilateral institutions must work together to address the increasingly complex challenges confronting the global maritime industry.

He added that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the principal international framework for addressing maritime issues requiring collective action, including vessel safety, marine pollution prevention, seafarers training, maritime security, and decarbonization.

Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. highlighted ongoing Liberia-China cooperation within the IMO and other international platforms, including collaboration on Port State Control inspections, capacity-building, and the recognition of seafarers' certificates and licenses.

He also expressed gratitude to China for its support during the December 2025 IMO Council election, when both Liberia and China were elected to Category A of the Council.

According to Commissioner Lighe, effective multilateral cooperation ensures that international maritime rules and standards reflect the interests of all states, including small and developing countries, while promoting greater inclusion, legitimacy, and collective responsibility.

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A central message of the Commissioner's address was the need to strengthen international action to protect seafarers, whom he described as the backbone of global trade and the maritime industry.

He called on governments and international partners to uphold maritime laws and conventions and take concrete measures to protect seafarers against violence, piracy, harassment, and other threats to their safety and welfare.

"Protecting seafarers is not merely a maritime obligation; it is a global responsibility that demands our collective commitment and action," Commissioner Lighe stated.

He emphasized that safeguarding the lives and welfare of seafarers requires sustained cooperation among flag states, port states, coastal states, shipowners, and other stakeholders across the international shipping industry.

The Liberia Maritime Authority is responsible for overseeing and advancing Liberia's maritime interests, including the administration of the Liberian maritime program and engagement in international maritime affairs