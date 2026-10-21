Rwanda: Govt Banks On New Projects, Cut Losses to Improve Water Supply

The government is banking on new water infrastructure projects, increased production capacity and reduced distribution losses to address persistent water shortages, particularly in Kigali, where daily demand exceeds supply by approximately 70,000 cubic metres.

The measures include expanding water treatment capacity, rehabilitating ageing pipelines, introducing technologies to detect leaks and strengthening the management of water infrastructure projects.

Armand Zingiro, Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, outlined the interventions on Tuesday, October 20, while appearing before the Chamber of Deputies to respond to concerns raised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following its assessment of the Auditor General's reports.

The parliamentary session examined persistent water supply challenges, including delayed infrastructure projects, underperforming treatment plants, water losses and shortcomings in the management of the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

New projects to boost water production

Zingiro told lawmakers that Kigali requires approximately 210,000 cubic metres of water daily, but current supply falls short by about 70,000 cubic metres.

To bridge the gap, the government is pursuing projects to increase water production, including works at the Nzove and Kanzenze water treatment plants, alongside the planned contribution of the Nyabarongo II project.

The interventions are part of broader efforts to expand access to water under the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which targets universal access.

According to Zingiro, water access has reached 89 per cent, with further investments planned to close the remaining gap.

However, PAC chairperson Valens Muhakwa warned that delays in implementing water infrastructure projects could undermine the government's targets.

"Under NST2, the target is to reach 100 per cent water access by improving and rehabilitating water infrastructure and doubling daily water production, but there are still delays reported in the production which could hinder the target to be met," Muhakwa said.

He cited findings from the Auditor General's report for the financial year ended June 30, 2025, which highlighted incomplete infrastructure works, unused public water points and shortages of water meters.

ALSO READ: Dozens of old pipelines to be upgraded to end water shortages

Reducing losses in the distribution network

Alongside efforts to increase production, the government is seeking to recover significant volumes of water lost through leaks, damaged pipelines and other inefficiencies in the distribution network.

Zingiro said non-revenue water had declined from 45 per cent to 36 per cent over the past year, before dropping further to 30 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Non-revenue water refers to water that is produced but does not generate revenue for the utility, including water lost through leaks and other distribution inefficiencies.

"We are continuing to rehabilitate old water pipes, which remain one of the main causes of water losses," Zingiro said.

He added that the government was introducing performance-based contracts and using satellite imagery to identify leaks and improve the efficiency of the distribution network.

The interventions are intended to ensure that more of the water produced reaches consumers, while reducing pressure on existing infrastructure.

Despite the reported improvements, lawmakers questioned why some communities continued to experience unreliable water supply.

MP Christine Mukabunani said persistent shortages were undermining efforts to promote hygiene.

"We continue to urge people to maintain hygiene, but how can they do that without water?" she asked.

Zingiro acknowledged that damaged pipelines could also affect water quality, explaining that mud sometimes enters the distribution network, causing temporary discoloration when supply resumes.

He said the ministry was working to address the problems and improve the reliability of supply.

"I would like to assure people that next summer will be different from the last one," he told lawmakers.

ALSO READ: Water shortage explained as govt seeks long-term solution

Project delays threaten progress

While the government is pursuing new investments to improve water supply, lawmakers raised concerns that procurement shortcomings and delays in implementing existing infrastructure projects could slow progress.

Muhakwa cited 18 planned procurements for the rehabilitation and expansion of water infrastructure that had not been completed.

These included works intended to restore water channels that were no longer operational.

The Auditor General's findings also highlighted delays affecting major sanitation projects, including the Kigali Centralised Sewage System and planned waste treatment facilities in Kigali and secondary cities.

Zingiro attributed some procurement challenges to a shortage of qualified personnel, saying the ministry had taken measures to strengthen its capacity and improve oversight.

"We have increased the number of procurement staff and equipped them with the necessary skills. We have also introduced weekly meetings to follow up on issues raised by the Auditor General," he said.

He added that the government had terminated the contract of the contractor responsible for the Kigali Centralised Sewage System as part of efforts to address delayed projects.

However, lawmakers questioned the circumstances surrounding the termination, noting that more than 94 per cent of the contract value had reportedly been paid while some works remained incomplete.

The concerns highlighted the importance of stronger procurement oversight and accountability in ensuring that planned infrastructure investments translate into improved services.

WASAC reforms under scrutiny

The government's efforts to improve water supply also face institutional challenges, with lawmakers questioning WASAC's financial management and the effectiveness of repeated restructuring.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MP Germaine Mukabalisa asked why the utility had not submitted its financial statements to the Auditor General since 2023 and sought clarification on the ministry's response.

Other lawmakers questioned whether repeated restructuring had improved service delivery or strengthened the utility's ability to address persistent water supply challenges.

Zingiro said the ministry was working to strengthen WASAC's accounting capacity and prepare for further organisational changes.

"We expect the implementation of the restructuring to begin next week, and we expect to see changes at WASAC," he said.

He added that the government was engaging potential investors to support the development of water infrastructure.

Prepaid water system planned for households

As part of efforts to improve water service management, the government is also considering expanding prepaid water systems following a pilot project at public water points.

Zingiro said another pilot targeting household connections was planned for December.

Under the system, consumers pay for water before using it, rather than receiving bills after consumption.

Lawmakers, however, raised concerns that fraudsters were exploiting the initiative's name to defraud residents.

The planned household pilot will provide an opportunity to assess the system's suitability as the government explores additional measures to improve water service delivery.