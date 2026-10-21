Nigeria: Taraba, Kwara, Delta Assemblies Approve State Police

The Taraba, Kwara and Delta State Houses of Assembly yesterday unanimously approved a bill seeking the establishment of state police, in a move aimed at strengthening security and enhancing crime prevention across the states.

In Taraba, the bill, which originated from the National Assembly, was presented to the Speaker, John Kizito Bonzena, by the House and laid before lawmakers by the Majority Leader, Jethro Yakubu Zikengyu.

Following its consideration, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the bill, paving the way for the next stage of the legislative process.

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The Speaker said the proposed state police system would help curb criminal activity, create employment opportunities, and improve collaboration among security agencies operating in the state.

He added that the initiative would strengthen the capacity of security institutions to respond to emerging security challenges and improve public safety.

The Clerk of the House, Salmuna Amos Sani, is expected to communicate the Assembly's decision to the National Assembly for further legislative action.

The bill had earlier been passed by the Senate on 24 June 2026, and by the House of Representatives on 23 July 2026, as part of efforts to advance the proposed establishment of state police in Nigeria.

In Kwara, the House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution to provide a legal framework for establishing State Police.

The House approved the amendment during Tuesday's plenary after the Speaker, Engr. Yakubu Danladi- Salihu read the letter from the clerk of the National Assembly.

While leading the House in debate on the amendment, the House leader, Hon. Abdulkadri Magaji, enumerated the advantages the proposed amendment would bring to the country's policing system.

Other lawmakers who spoke on the constitution amendment opined that the altercation would bring the police closer to the people, thereby improving the security of lives and property across the country.

The speaker, Engr. Yakubu Danladi- Salihu later directed the clerk of the House, Alh Ahmed Olayiwola, to communicate the Assembly's approval to the National Assembly for further action.

LEADERSHIP had on Sunday exclusively reported that the Kwara State House of Assembly would consider and pass the State Police Bill this week.

The clerk of the House, Alh AbdulKarerm Olayiwola Ahmed, had told our reporter to wait till Tuesday (today) for more information about the State Police Bill.

"The State Police Bill is receiving the attention of the House. It shall be considered soon," Ahmed had said.

The chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Rukayyat Shittu, corroborated the clerk's position. She said the Bill would soon be presented at the floor of the House for deliberation and consideration.

In Delta, the Assembly approved the 6th alteration bill to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, to provide for the establishment of State Police Services.

The Bill received unanimous support from members, as 23 lawmakers of the Assembly voted in support of the bill.

The approval was a sequel to a letter from the National Assembly seeking the consideration and approval of state legislatures for the constitutional amendment process.

In the letter read by the Speaker, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, the National Assembly outlined the objectives of the Bill, seeking to provide a constitutional framework for the establishment of State Police Services while preserving the Nigeria Police Force as the Federal Police Service.

Leading the debate on the merits of the Bill, the Leader of the House, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, said the proposed amendment aims to guarantee the security of lives and property through a dual policing system, allowing states to establish and fund their own police services to address rising cases of insecurity, particularly in local areas.

Other lawmakers who spoke in favour of the bill affirmed their support for the State Police bill, noting that it would strengthen local intelligence gathering, improve responses to security challenges, create employment opportunities, and help tackle insecurity at the grassroots.

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The Speaker commended members for their support, noting that the proposed amendment would go a long way toward strengthening grassroots policing, which in turn would create a safer environment for investment and development in line with the M.O.R E Agenda of the state government.

He thereafter directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the DSHA's resolution to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, during plenary, the Speaker appointed the Member representing Udu State Constituency, Hon. Ator Okolosi, as the Chairman of the House Committee on Trade and Investment, Deputy Chairman of Works and Special Duties, and a member of several House committees.

Earlier, the House observed a one-minute silence in honour of former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, who passed away on Monday, 19 October 2026.