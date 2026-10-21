South Africa: Anele Tembe Could 'Climb Over Balcony' Despite Cocaine and Alcohol Toxicology Evidence, Inquiry Hears

21 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Toxicology evidence at Anele Tembe's inquest showed alcohol, cocaine and prescription medication in her system, but suggested she could still climb over a 10th-floor Pepperclub Hotel balcony in Cape Town.

Toxicology findings revealed that Anele Tembe's blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit before her death, while traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers and psychiatric medication were also detected in her bloodstream.

Tembe (22) fell from the 10th floor of Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel on the morning of 11 April 2021. Her death was initially treated as a suspected suicide. The inquest, which began on Monday, 7 September, is examining the circumstances surrounding her fatal fall and whether the evidence supports that conclusion.

During the second round of witness questioning at the inquest into Tembe's death, which concluded on Tuesday, 20 October, a pathologist presented the postmortem report, shedding light on the substances detected in her bloodstream before her fatal fall.

At the time of the incident, she was in the company of her boyfriend, the rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, who was gunned down in Durban in February 2023.

On Tuesday, the State prosecutor focused on selected portions of Tembe's postmortem report, probing whether fresh wounds on her body could have been inflicted during an altercation shortly before her death.

A police officer had previously testified that some of the injuries could have been sustained before the fall....

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